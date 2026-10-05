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Entertainment Business

Stand8 Launches Evoc8: A New Game Co-Development Studio

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Los Angeles-based Stand8 has announced Evoc8, a game and digital experiences co-development studio built to help development teams extend capacity, access talent and deliver with flexibility across the production lifecycle.

“Stand8 has always helped organizations use technology to create better experiences for the people they serve. Evoc8 extends that mission into gaming and digital experiences, giving development teams the specialized talent and production support needed to build what comes next,” said Quinn Fillmon, founder and CEO of Stand8.

Evoc8 supports studios from pre-production and development through launch and LiveOps. Its elastic model combines an experienced development bench with international studio partners and Stand8’s talent solutions infrastructure. Studios can engage a specialist, discipline pod, production strike team or integrated team spanning game development and post-release lifecycle.

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“Game studios must respond to changing production schedules, launch demands and market conditions without compromising quality,” said Richard Stanley, VP of Digital Experiences and Technology at Stand8. “Evoc8 gives teams flexible access to the capabilities they need, while keeping the studio in control of its IP, product vision and player relationships.”

Evoc8 is grounded in accountability, measurable outcomes and knowledge continuity. Stand8 provides talent solutions, contracts, legal, finance, compliance and administration, allowing Evoc8 to focus on digital experiences and operations.

Evoc8 was designed by Stand8 to be a game co-development studio helping teams plan, build, launch, operate and evolve interactive experiences through flexible production support and capabilities.

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Information for this article was sourced from Stand8.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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