Universal Music Group Appoints Libby Bush as Global Brands President

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced the appointment of Libby Bush to the newly created role of President, Global Brands and Commercial Partnerships, starting in November. Bush will lead a new global function that brings together UMG’s brands, media and commercial partnership businesses, including Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB). Based in Los Angeles, Bush will report to UMG Chief Operating Officer Boyd Muir.

Bush joins UMG from Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where she served as Global Head of Entertainment Partnerships and was a member of the Agency Board. She founded and built CAA’s Entertainment Partnerships division, establishing it as a leading business connecting entertainment, brands and media. She brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and cultivating relationships at the highest levels of the industry.

Bush said, “Music has never been more central to culture, and what artists can build around it has never been bigger. Today’s artists are storytellers, founders and brands in their own right. UMG has the greatest artists and songwriters in the world, extraordinary label teams and incredible global reach. I am excited to bring those strengths together to give artists even more ways to reach fans and build lasting businesses and to give brands a meaningful role in something people love. I look forward to working with Boyd, our leadership and teams around the world on collaborations that artists are proud of and fans want to be part of.”

Advertisement

Muir said, “As the ways fans experience music evolve, the opportunities for our artists multiply. Bringing our brand, media and commercial partnerships together under Libby’s leadership will help extend our artists’ reach and grow their revenues, while giving our partners new ways to build relationships with fans and collaborate with the world’s most influential voices. Libby brings exceptional creative and commercial expertise to the world’s leading music company. She’ll work with our talent, teams and partners to create memorable experiences for fans, lasting value for brands and new possibilities for artists.”

Before CAA, Bush founded Tandem Entertainment, an entertainment partnerships agency acquired by CAA in 2020. Previously, she led impactful global brand partnerships at Marvel Entertainment, delivering partnerships and co-marketing across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and held roles at ABC Entertainment, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and the National Basketball Association.

Information for this article was sourced from Universal Music Group.