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Entertainment Business

Halo Creator and Marvel Veterans Launch Stone Kite to Develop Next-Gen Entertainment IP

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Co-founded by Margaret Stohl and Jason Jones, Stone Kite’s collaborative approach to world-building prioritizes fans, creators and storytelling

Stone Kite, a new world-building studio co-founded by New York Times bestselling author Margaret Stohl and Halo and Destiny creator Jason Jones, has launched in Los Angeles. Stone Kite has created a new, original approach to IP development that prioritizes holistic storytelling across all current and emergent mediums.

Stone Kite "One Zero One #1" Cover

Stone Kite’s first universe, One Zero One, grew from an original manuscript by Jason Jones, creator of the Halo and Destiny franchises and co-founder of Bungie. It debuted recently with One Zero One #1, the first installment of a four-part limited comic series, including never-before-seen excerpts from Jones’ manuscript. New issues will be released for free online through early 2027, with additional media projects further expanding the world of One Zero One throughout the year.

The team behind Stone Kite has helped create and shape some of entertainment’s most successful franchises, generating billions of dollars in revenue and building global audiences across publishing, film, games, television and comics. Founding members of Stone Kite include Stohl; Jones; Stephen Wacker, current editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and former Stone Kite SVP, media; Lewis Peterson, former CEO of 7 Studios and Activision Blizzard executive; Matt Johnson, film and television writer and producer (Truth Be Told, Into the Blue, Afterburn); and Jeanine Schaefer, whose career spans Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

Tapping into an extensive network, Stone Kite is collaborating with more than 250 creators from across film, television, comics and literature on an upcoming slate of projects, including Jay Roach, director and producer (Austin Powers, Meet the Parents, Trumbo); Christian Ward, comic book writer and artist; Kyle Lambert, illustrator and artist (Stranger Things); Stephen Graham Jones, New York Times bestselling author; and Akela Cooper, screenwriter (M3GAN, Malignant).

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Stone Kite was founded around a simple premise: Audiences no longer experience stories through a single dominant medium, and the creative process should reflect that reality.

“I’ve spent my career creating books, games, comics, film and television, and I’ve seen how often the medium that tells the first story ends up defining everything that comes after it,” said Stohl. “Stone Kite is about breaking down those old media silos. Instead of starting in one medium and adapting outward, we bring the best global creators from different disciplines into the room from day one to shape the world together. We change the conversation. We never say that’s how it’s traditionally done. We build communities, and we listen to them. That’s how we’re creating worlds that people can explore for decades, in whatever ways they want.”

Jones’ franchises have generated an estimated $15 billion in lifetime value and have reached more than 250 million players, viewers and readers worldwide.

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“I’ve spent my whole life making games, but I’ve always wanted to write,” said Jones. “I used to bike fifteen miles along Lake Michigan to the used bookstores in North Chicago and bike home again with a backpack full of sci-fi paperbacks. Margie was the first person to believe I could write a book of my own, the first person to read it, and the one person I trusted to help me develop it into epic entertainment that leaves the world a better place.”

One Zero One will be available in both digital and print formats, with the print editions featuring a robust cover program.

Information for this article was sourced from Stone Kite.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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