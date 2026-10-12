How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

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Wellness has become more than something people turn to when they want to address a specific concern. From sleep and digestion to beauty and healthy aging, it is increasingly woven into everyday routines. For wellness brands, that shift creates an opportunity to build relationships with consumers that extend beyond a single product or need.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck saw an opportunity in that evolution when they co-founded Lemme. Their approach centers on making wellness feel approachable without losing sight of efficacy and science, creating products designed to fit naturally into daily life.

“We all stopped accepting the idea that wellness has to come with a tradeoff,” Kardashian Barker says. “With Lemme, I wanted to show that it can be fun and still be effective and science-backed. When wellness feels inviting, you bring it out of the medicine cabinet and into your real life.”

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That philosophy gives the brand a foundation for expanding across categories while responding to how consumers think about their health and routines. The challenge is translating a broad cultural shift into a business that continues to give people a reason to return. For Lemme, that means developing a range of products around distinct needs, maintaining consistent standards and listening closely to the people who use them.

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Building Beyond the Hero Product

A standout product can introduce consumers to a brand, but building a business that lasts often means giving them reasons to explore beyond their first purchase. Lemme has developed products around different wellness goals, from sleep and digestion to beauty, rather than asking one formula to address every concern.

“We knew from the start that people weren’t looking for one product to do everything,” Huck says. “They were thinking about sleep, digestion, beauty, stress, all of it at once. So we made the benefits really clear. You see Lemme Sleep, Lemme Debloat, or Lemme Purr and you immediately understand where it fits into your life. That clarity is what let us build a system, not just a single hero product.”

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The approach gives consumers a clear entry point while allowing the brand to grow alongside their interests. It also places customer insight at the center of product development, an approach Kardashian Barker says has helped shape Lemme from the beginning.

“Listen to the people you’re doing this for. Our best ideas have come directly from our community, hearing what they love and what they wish existed. That trust from them means everything to me, and it’s made Lemme so much stronger,” she says.

For Kardashian Barker, that is the business lesson she would most like to share with other entrepreneurs. Listening to customers can reveal unmet needs and help a company make more thoughtful decisions about where to invest its attention. It also creates a direct connection between the people developing a product and the people who ultimately decide whether it belongs in their lives.

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The Strategy Behind the Shelf

As Lemme introduces new products, the brand has an opportunity to build on the trust it has established with consumers. Each launch brings that same focus on quality and thoughtful development to a different part of their wellness routines.

Huck says the development process begins with identifying a need and involves collaboration with medical experts, followed by close attention to formulation, ingredients, and testing.

“A Lemme product can take years to get right. We work closely with our medical experts, including our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Valenton, who is hearing from patients every day and helps guide us where we go next. From there, we obsess over the formula, ingredients, testing, and quality standards. All Lemme products are third-party tested, non-GMO, and have earned the Clean Label Project Purity Award. By the time a product reaches the shelf, it’s been through an incredibly rigorous process.”

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That investment in development supports the brand’s effort to establish credibility across its product line. A customer who discovers Lemme through one product may eventually consider another, but that expansion depends on the confidence established through the initial experience.

For Huck, maintaining that confidence requires the same level of attention across every product.

“It really comes down to trust. No matter which product someone starts with, they should feel the same level of thought, quality, and science behind it. We’ve worked hard to earn that trust, and we work even harder every day to keep it,” he says.

That standard also informs what the company chooses not to make. With new wellness products continually entering the market, Huck says the goal is not to expand simply for the sake of having a larger lineup.

“We’re not interested in launching products just to fill a shelf. We want to solve something real, make the experience better, and do it in a way that feels unmistakably Lemme. If it’s not useful, we don’t need to make it,” he says.

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Where Wellness Meets Beauty

The boundaries between wellness and beauty are also becoming less distinct, creating opportunities for brands to speak to consumers across both categories. Rather than treating appearance and well-being as separate pursuits, Lemme sees them as complementary parts of a broader routine.

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“Wellness and beauty are complementary, not competing. Sleep, hydration, and nutrition all show up in how you look and feel, and things like beauty-from-within can make your topicals work even harder. That’s why something like Lemme Glow fits so naturally into a beauty routine. It’s setting the foundation, not a replacement,” Huck says.

For the brand, that connection offers another way to meet consumers where their interests overlap. It also reflects a longer-term view of the customer, whose priorities may change with age, lifestyle or personal circumstances.

“As our community has grown, people are coming to Lemme at really different stages of life. Someone might start with Sleep, then come to Balance as she navigates hormonal shifts, then look to NAD+ as healthy aging becomes more important. That’s pushed us to think beyond one moment in her life and keep building for what comes next,” Huck says.

Rather than focusing on a single wellness concern, Lemme is building a range of products designed to support consumers through different stages of life. That long-term perspective is shaping the brand’s growth, allowing it to expand into new categories while staying connected to the evolving needs of its customers.

What Comes Next for Lemme

Both co-founders are looking ahead to new products, with Kardashian Barker hinting that one upcoming launch is particularly meaningful to her.

“We have some really exciting months ahead. One of my favorite Lemme launches ever is coming. It’s something people have been asking me about for a while. I can’t say too much yet, but I can’t wait to finally share it,” she says.

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Huck also points to an upcoming product addressing a seasonal wellness concern, saying the team approached it in a way he has not seen widely in the market.

“There’s one product coming soon around a very real holiday wellness concern, and we approached it in a way we haven’t really seen before. Kourtney and I are both very excited about it. I can’t say much more yet, but I think people will instantly get why we made it,” he says.

For Lemme, the next phase is about continuing to evolve with the people it serves. By bringing wellness into everyday routines and connecting it with beauty and other lifestyle priorities, Kardashian Barker and Huck are building a brand designed to grow alongside its customers. The vision is to make taking care of yourself feel less like a separate task and more like a natural part of daily life.

