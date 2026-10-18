The 2026 Music Business Model: How the Modern Industry Actually Works

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Despite structural changes about how consumers discover music, the industry is growing, not shrinking

For decades, the formula for making a hit record was relatively straightforward: Sign an artist, get a song on the radio, sell millions of albums and send the artist on tour.

In 2026, almost every part of that formula has changed.

Outside of collectors of physical vinyl LPs, the album has largely been replaced by the stream. Radio remains important, but it is no longer the only – or necessarily the first – place consumers discover music. A song might break because of a 15-second video, a Netflix series, a video game, an influencer, a concert clip or an algorithm that suddenly introduces an unknown artist to millions of listeners.

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Yet the surprising part of the music industry’s transformation is that the business isn’t shrinking. It is growing.

Global recorded music revenue reached a record $31.7 billion in 2025, an increase of 6.4%, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). Streaming generated nearly 70% of that revenue, while paid subscription streaming alone accounted for 52.4%. There were approximately 837 million paid subscription accounts worldwide. In the United States, recorded music wholesale revenue reached a record $11.5 billion in 2025. Streaming accounted for $9.47 billion of it.

For Southern California – home to major labels, management companies, agencies, recording studios, concert promoters and thousands of independent musicians – the lesson is particularly relevant. The music business hasn’t disappeared. Its business model has fragmented.

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Discovery is the New Battleground

The old record-business funnel started with radio. The new funnel can start almost anywhere.

Social media and short-form video have become particularly powerful discovery engines. A TikTok/Luminate study found that 84% of songs entering the Billboard Global 200 during 2024 had gone viral on TikTok first. TikTok’s “Add to Music App” feature had also generated more than one billion track saves by early 2025.

But betting everything on one platform would miss the larger shift.

Luminate describes today’s successful musician as increasingly a “transmedia artist,” someone whose music travels through streaming, social media, television, movies, gaming and other forms of entertainment. A Netflix documentary, for example, helped produce a sustained streaming increase for Led Zeppelin’s catalog, while Ariana Grande’s participation in Wicked demonstrated how music, film and an established fan base can reinforce one another.

That creates a very different marketing challenge for labels.

Instead of asking “How do we get this single played?” the question increasingly becomes “How many different ways can consumers encounter this artist?”

For marketers in other industries, there is an obvious parallel: Don’t confuse distribution with discovery. Making a product available everywhere does little good if nobody notices it.

A Stream is the Beginning, Not the End

Streaming solved one enormous problem for the music industry by persuading consumers to pay regularly for access to music. But the economics of this modern business increasingly revolve around what happens after someone listens.

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The valuable consumer isn’t simply the listener; it’s the fan.

Luminate estimates that 20% of U.S. music listeners now qualify as “superfans,” engaging with artists and their music in at least five different ways. Those interactions can include buying merchandise and physical music, attending concerts, joining fan clubs and sharing artists through social media.

That helps explain one of the industry’s more unexpected developments: Physical music isn’t dead.

Global physical-format revenue increased 8% in 2025, with vinyl growing 13.7%. And during the first half of 2026, U.S. CD unit sales jumped 16%, according to Luminate. Even excluding K-pop – an industry particularly adept at packaging CDs as collectible fan products – CD sales were up 6.7%.

Why would consumers who can summon virtually any song instantly buy a physical copy?

Because they’re often buying something more than music.

Limited-edition vinyl, deluxe CDs, signed products, apparel and collectibles transform a nearly limitless digital commodity into something scarce and personal.

That is another lesson with applications far beyond entertainment: Give away access broadly, but create premium experiences for your most passionate customers.

The Artist is Becoming a Brand Platform

Some forward-looking music companies increasingly view an artist not simply as someone who produces recordings but as the center of an intellectual property ecosystem.

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Revenue can come from streaming, touring, merchandise, publishing, licensing, sponsorships, physical products, fan memberships and synchronization deals placing music in advertising, movies, television and games.

That diversification matters because any single revenue source can fluctuate.

It also changes how artists are marketed. A release campaign can involve dozens of pieces of content surrounding a single song: rehearsal footage, interviews, behind-the-scenes clips, acoustic performances, collaborations and fan-generated videos.

Instead of one expensive marketing push, labels can conduct hundreds of relatively inexpensive experiments and watch the data.

Which clip gets shared? Which city suddenly produces an unusual number of streams? Which song attracts unexpected listeners? Which creator causes engagement to jump?

Marketing becomes less about predicting consumer behavior and more about detecting it quickly.

Global Is Becoming Local, and Vice Versa

For Los Angeles’ music industry, perhaps the largest opportunity is that the addressable market has become global.

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During the first half of 2026, global on-demand audio streams increased 9.8% to approximately 2.8 trillion. Streaming outside the United States grew even faster, rising 11.8%. Meanwhile, nearly one out of every 10 U.S. music streams was for Spanish-language music.

An artist developed in Los Angeles can build an audience in Mexico City, Seoul or São Paulo without waiting for an American radio programmer to validate the music first. Conversely, artists from around the world can build enormous U.S. audiences.

That fundamentally expands the opportunity and the competition.

What Other Businesses Can Learn from the Music Industry

Few industries have experienced technological disruption as brutally as the record business. Napster and digital piracy devastated the CD economy. Downloads then disrupted albums. Streaming disrupted downloads. Social media disrupted traditional music marketing. Artificial intelligence is now creating yet another set of questions involving creation, copyright, authenticity and streaming fraud.

Yet the industry adapted.

And its 2026 playbook contains lessons for executives well outside entertainment.

Don’t depend on one distribution channel. Turn customers into communities. Use data to identify demand rather than merely forecast it. Create premium products for your most passionate consumers. Make your intellectual property work across multiple platforms. And recognize that sometimes the product generating the smallest transaction, even a single stream can be the beginning of a much larger customer relationship.

The music industry’s biggest transformation may ultimately be philosophical.

For most of the 20th century, record companies were primarily in the business of selling music.

In 2026, the most successful music companies are increasingly in the business of building audiences and then creating multiple ways for those audiences to participate.

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For Southern California’s music industry, and perhaps for many other businesses watching from the sidelines, that may be the model worth studying.

