UTA Names Seven Agents to Expanded Creators Leadership Team as Division Targets Sports, New York and U.K.

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Beverly Hills-headquartered United Talent Agency (UTA) has named seven agents to its expanded Creators Leadership Team: Beth Hatchett, Ike Zhang, Nicole Lonner, Rebecca Bibb, Sarah Mathews, Scarlett Perlman and Shelby Schenkman. Building on two decades of creator industry leadership, the move puts dedicated expertise behind key growth areas as creators continue building increasingly ambitious, global businesses.

Raina Penchansky

“UTA didn’t just help write the playbook for creator representation. We set the standard, and we intend to keep raising it,” said UTA Creators Co-Heads and Partners Oren Rosenbaum, Ali Berman and Raina Penchansky. “As our clients’ visions and ambitions grow, so does the business we’re building around them. This next evolution gives our leaders greater focus and our clients more tailored support, fueled by our deep understanding of the landscape and innate ability to anticipate what’s next. We’re not just responding to where the industry is going; we’re constantly building for where our clients want to go.”

UTA Creators is led by Co-Heads and Partners Rosenbaum, Berman, and Penchansky, who is also co-founder and CEO of UTA-owned Digital Brand Architects. The seven newly appointed leaders will join the Creators Leadership Team and will report to existing senior leaders A.J. Leone, Mahzad Babayan, Rebecca Steinberg and Ty Flynn. Their dedicated responsibilities will include accelerating the division’s expansion in sports creators in partnership with UTA’s Sports Media and KLUTCH Sports Group teams, investing further in its New York and U.K. operations and optimizing internal organizational systems around new business.

The expansion builds on explosive growth for UTA Creators, which has tripled revenue over the past five years, and expanded its U.K. presence sixfold since 2023. The move also reinforces UTA’s continued investment in developing its next generation of leaders: More than 60% of UTA Creators’ agents began their careers in the agency’s Agent Training Program.

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UTA became the first major agency to launch a dedicated digital talent group in 2006, helping establish the playbook for creator representation – and continually advancing it as the industry evolves. Today, UTA Creators’ clients collectively reach more than 2 billion fans worldwide, with businesses spanning digital content, audio, film and television, live entertainment, gaming, fashion, beauty, sports, news, brand partnerships, consumer products and more.

Recent UTA Creators signing announcements include category leaders like SlushyNoobz, The People Gallery’s Maurice Kamara, Love Island’s Bryce Alakai and Melanie Moreno.

Information for this article was sourced from UTA.

