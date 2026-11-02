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Entertainment Business

Duets Launches a Platform for Sports, Entertainment and Creator Economy Startups

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Cristina Pimentel and Caitlin Glazebrook bring investor connections, expert guidance and business resources together on one platform

Cristina Pimentel, a leader in the media startup industry, and Caitlin Glazebrook, a VC and startup ecosystem-building veteran, have launched Los Angeles-based Duets Network, Inc. to help startups in sports, entertainment and the creator economy find the people, support and funding they need to grow.

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Duets Launches a New Ecosystem for Startups Building in Sports and Entertainment

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Duets Launches a New Ecosystem for Startups Building in Sports and Entertainment

1. Cristina Pimentel 2. Caitlin Glazebrook

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At its core, Duets is designed to be a one-stop shop for founders, bringing investor connections, expert guidance and business resources together on a single online platform. Its intelligence layer provides critical business feedback and tech stack recommendations. Duets connects pre-seed and seed-stage startups with thesis-aligned investors and offers discounted perks and tools to help founders scale. Pimentel and Glazebrook also offer tailored, hands-on advice through Duets’ consulting business.

Duets also offers universities and nonprofits a free Ideator tier to help aspiring entrepreneurs explore ideas and plan how to build a business. Startups join without giving up equity or committing to a fixed accelerator program.

For investors, a paid subscription provides introductions to vetted startups and detailed company information. Both sides stay anonymous until investors choose to engage. The service helps angels, micro funds and emerging funds find early-stage companies that match their investment criteria.

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Duets is developing an expert network where founders can browse and book sessions for strategic guidance and hands-on support, from the early stages through launch and early traction. Subject-matter and industry experts can register now, including those who also participate as founders or investors.

Duets is also developing a talent network to help startups find skilled team members who can register now for future opportunities.

Following events at LA and SF Tech Weeks, Duets is expanding its in-person programming to bring the tech, sports and entertainment communities together. Plans include member-only events around NBA All-Star Weekend and the Super Bowl, plus a regular curated dinner series. Dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pimentel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Duets, said, “At Universal Music Group, I kept meeting founders with promising businesses who didn’t know where to turn for help. Finding someone who understands your industry and the problem you’re trying to solve early on can make a real difference. Caitlin and I are building Duets with this community to make those connections easier than ever.”

Glazebrook, co-founder and chief business officer of Duets, said, “When I was at Andreessen Horowitz, I spent a lot of time fielding pitches from startups that weren’t right for our fund. Angels and emerging fund managers face the same challenge with far less bandwidth. We’re building Duets as an extension of their teams, helping them source and vet startups that fit their investment criteria. Investors have useful information in hand before the first conversation and decide when to connect, so both sides can focus on meetings that are the right fit.”

Information for this article was sourced from Duets Network, Inc.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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