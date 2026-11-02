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Entertainment Business

Xsolla Acquires Web Games Platform GamePix, Adding 10,000+ Browser Titles and 4,000+ Developers

Xsolla Acquires GamePix to Build a Complete Platform for Web and AI-Created Video Games
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Los Angeles-headquartered Xsolla, a global commerce company, has announced it has acquired GamePix, the web games platform that publishes and distributes browser games worldwide.

GamePix brings a catalog of 10,000+ web titles, a community of 4,000+ developers and a publishing solution that brings any game to your web browser, from PC and mobile titles ported with its own technology to video games built with AI. Xsolla adds this commerce infrastructure to monetize those video games across 200+ geographies. Together, they give developers a single path from a finished video game to a paying, global audience.

Edouard Wawra, Valerio Pullano and Justine Silipo founded GamePix in 2013, when web games still ran on Flash. Since then, GamePix has moved with every shift in browser technology, from HTML5 and WebGL to WebGPU and now AI-created video games, building partnerships with international telcos and media companies along the way. Its catalog spans independent developers through major studios and publishers, who use GamePix’s unique technology to reach players on its site, in its apps and through its deep network of distribution partners.

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GamePix handles every step between a finished video game and its players: publishing, SDK integration, QA, distribution and monetization, all through one integration. For video games built outside the web, its proprietary porting technology converts Unity and C++ titles for PC and mobile into web builds up to 90% smaller in load size, with the same gameplay and nothing to install.

With Xsolla, GamePix developers and studios now gain payment access across 200+ geographies, 1,000+ payment methods and player engagement tools from day one. Players get browser-based games with no download required, all with a single player identity that carries across the GamePix site, apps and video games.

New AI tools have made building a playable video game faster than ever, but publishing it, finding players and generating revenue remain the hard part. GamePix gives AI-built video games a direct route to market: Creators can connect to GamePix and Xsolla from inside their AI tools and go live in minutes, with distribution, a single identity and payments handled in one step.

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“The browser is the most open platform for video games, and GamePix has spent more than a decade building one of the strongest web-based ecosystems,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “Whether a studio has a PC catalog, a mobile hit or a video game built with AI over a weekend, GamePix now gives that studio a fast path to players on the web and Xsolla, the tools to let them grow.”

“In 2013, we placed a bet that the web would become the world’s biggest console, and we have spent every year since building the technology and the community to make it happen,” said Edouard Wawra, CEO and Co-Founder of GamePix. “And now with AI, that bet is turning out even bigger than we imagined: a console anyone can build games for. Joining Xsolla isn’t the finish line; it’s a change of scale. What we built for thousands of developers, we can now bring to the whole video game industry.”

Xsolla was assisted by ADVANT Nctm, led by partner Fabio Pizzoccheri, with associates Luigi Stabile and Giovanni Cianfarani, on all legal due diligence and transactional, corporate and commercial law matters, and by counsel Luca Guidobaldi on industry-specific intellectual property and video game law matters.

Information for this article was sourced from Xsolla and GamePix.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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