Beyond the Lens: How Croatia is Building a New Kind of Film Community

The red carpet was rolled out at the St. James Cathedral for the 2025 second annual Croatian International Film Festival.

The sun-soaked Dalmatian Coast of Croatia has served as a setting for many popular productions in film and television, but the picturesque locale – and its quaint town of Šibenik had a starring role as itself during the second annual Croatian International Film Festival (CIFF).

Under the leadership of founder Ella Mische, the festival served as a meeting point for a wide variety of industry talent, bringing producers, directors, actors and media from all over the world to the beautiful coastal locale to network, learn from informative Q&A discussions and, of course, enjoy the art of film making.

“I notice CIFF growing, and it is something every separate from the idea that it once was,” said Mische about the festival’s second year. “It’s made up of film makers making the platform their own.”

Building on a strong debut in 2024, the second CIFF brought VIPs from both the world of film and beyond, from Bleecker Street president and CMO Tyler DiNapoli, Šibenik mayor Željko Burić and former U.S. ambassador to Croatia Nathalie Rayes, who each gave rousing statements during the opening ceremonies.

“We’re so pleased to see the continued trajectory of CIFF,” said DiNapoli. “Local and regional film festivals are the lifeblood of independent cinema and provide such a wonderful forum for discovery and networking of new and emerging talent. We’re excited to see what comes next.”

Barbara Miller and Addie Morfoot at 2025 CIFF.

Another special guest appeared via video-actor Richard Gere, whose recorded comments and best wishes appeared prior to “The Wisdom of Happiness,” a film he produced that put the words of his close friend and advisor, the Dalai Lama, in the spotlight.

“To all of my friends in Croatia,” said Gere,” This film, ‘Wisdom of Happiness,’ that I’m very proud of, is a celebration of His Holiness. Certainly, his 90 years on this planet, 90 years of extraordinary meaning.”

The festival, which was sponsored in part by LA Times Studios and The Envelope, also brought the business of filmmaking, its challenges and what the process looks like in 2025 to the forefront through informative panel discussions and post-screening Q&As.

Included in these talks were directors Barbara Miller (“The Wisdom of Happiness”), Stefano Da Fré; (“Stolen Dough”), actress Marcia Kimpton (“An American Abroad”) and DiNapoli, among others, who discussed everything from the synthesis of an idea to up scaling a pitch to getting the final film to the audience in a rapidly evolving distribution structure.

Coastal Croatia

All the while, Šibenik starred as a beautiful lead. Among the oldest and most culturally significant locations in Croatia, the town functioned as an ideal pairing for the festival, whose screening locations spanned the town’s many historic sites, from medieval public squares, where Bleecker Street’s “The Friend,” starring Bill Murray and Naomi Watts, kicked off the festivities after a grand red carpet entrance, to the UNESCO World Heritage site Barone Fortress, where the festival’s awards ceremony took place, perched on the hill overlooking the twinkling lights of the city and the Adriatic.

Among the awardees were “The Wisdom of Happiness,” which took an “Oko Didino” statuette (a Croatian phrase that roughly translates to “apple of my eye”) for Best Picture; Da Fré, who received Best Director; and Kimpton for Best Actress. Other awardees included “Behind the Lines” for Best Documentary, “Snow Flakes” for Best Short Film, “Lonely” for Best Story, “Trust in Love” for Best Music Score, “Donna’s Got It” for Best International Short Film and “StarVation” for Best Student Film.

A key takeaway was the synergy provided among the festival’s attendees, which felt as much familial as professional. Under Mische’s welcoming nature and deep connection to the town of Šibenik and the country of Croatia, CIFF exuded an intimate and personal feel, with onscreen talent, creators and those in the business of film making finding themselves chatting and connecting while strolling the town’s narrow, shop-lined alleyways or lingering at seaside cafes.

Kevin Haulihan and Stefano Da Fre at 2025 CIFF

The event will continue to grow as Mische already plans for a larger, more interactive and extensive 2026 CIFF experience, including a seven-day masterclass series for both actors and behind-the-camera talent that will benefit an international slate of young filmmakers.

But, for Mische, a main focus will continue to be the connection between the camera, the community and her home of Croatia. “CIFF 2026 will continue growing, of course, with a strong slate of films and a focus on international distribution, but we also plan to keep growing friendships and various partnerships to inspire one another beyond film,” she said.