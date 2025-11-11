LA Times Studios is Seeking Films Spotlighting Resilience

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LA Times Studios, in partnership with Publicis Sapient, is curating a new slate of short documentaries that spotlight defiance, resilience, transformation, and the bold choices shaping a better future. We are seeking finished films, with room for minor tweaks such as start cards or credits, that embody underdog stories, unorthodox paths, and meaningful progress.

Selected filmmakers will receive an award fee. Contributors will maintain full ownership of your film. LA Times Studios will neither license it nor own it. As part of this partnership, LA Times Studios and Publicis Sapient will receive an EP credit title card within the film, and we will keep the films online in perpetuity across our platforms.

Filmmakers will collaborate directly with LA Times Studios on festival and awards strategy, including submissions to major festivals and brand-aligned programs such as Cannes Lions, Tribeca X, and Brand Storytelling. Our goal is simple: elevate your work, amplify your story, and bring it to audiences who are ready to be moved.

Advertisement

If your film highlights unstoppable people and ideas that change how we see the world, we want to see it – please complete the form below.

Please submit by 12/1/2025.