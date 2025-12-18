‘Second Winds’: A Journey of Resilience and Renewal

Facing what seemed like insurmountable odds, Christina, Alejandro and Jeff triumphed despite their illness and found new purpose

For many, it represents the worst day of their life: The day they receive a cancer diagnosis. Hearing the words ring from a physician’s mouth. Having the world fade away. The mind spinning with the worst “what ifs” that it can conjure. Ultimately, in the wake of that shock and numbness, there’s one huge question that looms larger than anything else.

What next?

While the tendency to doom-say and shut down are powerful, there are those who find the strength to turn their challenges into an opportunity to make a positive change. Such is the subject of “Second Winds” the powerful new documentary from AbbVie, in partnership with LA Times Studios. The film raises awareness of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of blood cancer, by centering authentic patient stories that reflect resilience, hope and life beyond diagnosis.

Drawing directly from their personal stories, Second Winds weaves an emotive tapestry of challenge, love, support, pain and, ultimately, triumph. The film’s subjects, Christina Fisher, Alejandro Daza and Jeff Mesky, offered insights about their diagnoses, their journeys, and the experience of sharing their stories.

Many people get a difficult diagnosis and find it understandably consuming, if not creating a full stop with normal activities – what gave you the strength to not just keep going, but thrive in your day-to-day and long-term goals?

Christina Fisher: Honestly, it’s an emotionally mixed solution to devastating news. When I was told to watch and wait, versus being treated immediately, it lit a fire under me to stay deeply motivated and enjoy my activities thoroughly and as much as possible.

Alejandro Daza compared completing his treatment to conquering a difficult bike trip.

Alejandro Daza: The short answer is my family (Angie, Sofi, Mateo and Tati). But the longer answer is wanting to be here for my family as long as possible, see them grow up and accomplish their goals.

Jeff Mesky: I believe that by owning up and making the diagnosis part of me, not some outside force that needs to be conquered in a fight, allowed me to start the process of making myself better. This changed the narrative from being defensive to being a call to action. That initial call to action became a process. I set new goals to make myself healthier.

What was the thought process with selecting the new treatment? What concerned you? What was exciting about it? How did it feel to start?

Daza: Treatment at the beginning was not only exciting, but also like walking into an unknown world where I had no control and just full trust that it would work on me. At the beginning of the treatment the side effects were there, but with time and tracking every single one of them on a spreadsheet – I’m an engineer – it got easier, since they appeared and disappeared within a short period and were like clockwork.

Mesky: When I was diagnosed in 2006, there were not many treatment options. Being an advocate for my own health, I decided that a second opinion was a good idea and contacted one of the great CLL experts, made an appointment, and booked a flight to California. This was a good choice. Was I excited about starting treatment? You betcha – by the time I needed treatment, I was starting to feel bad. Starting was like a weight lifted off my shoulders.

Fisher: I developed a bond with my first oncologist. It was a different type of intimate relationship where I built trust along the way. Positivity is everything during this journey. It took some time to thrive and trust but as time went on and I achieved remission, I believed in it.

During treatment, you had a period where you didn’t have to take medication and were able to once again do things you loved. Tell us how that felt.

Fisher: It feels like being set free! I felt like I could accomplish things again, enjoy life while feeling mostly normal. It was a reward and a gift combined!

Daza: It felt like you conquered a climb with your bike fully loaded and now you get to enjoy the view at the other side of the mountain.

Mesky: There was one period where I had a break – a vacation, so to speak – of not being in treatment. However, there was always a little voice in the back of my mind: When will it come back? That said, I never really stopped doing the things I loved. It felt good not having to go to the many, many doctor appointments, the many blood draws. The freedom felt good.

Jeff Mesky called his diagnosis a “call to action” and the start of a “process.”

Why was it important for you to speak publicly about your experiences?

Mesky: It is important to tell others that they are not alone, to give hope, to let others see that they can thrive with an illness. It is important to let others see that they can still have days in the sun.

Fisher: When I was first feeling ill, I was misdiagnosed for almost a year and it could have cost me my life. I’ve been spreading the message for self-advocacy ever since. I don’t want other patients to feel intimidated about taking control of their healthcare choices.

Daza: After my diagnosis, I really shut down and did not want to speak with anyone. Little by little, I realized that the more I spoke and shared my story, the more I felt relieved and had a lighter load. Sharing my story with others was part of my therapy.

What has been the response to the film from friends, family and the patient community?

Daza: From family to friends to community, it has been so well received and it gave them an opportunity to understand a bit more of what a cancer patient goes through and strives for.

Mesky: The response has been wonderful. Seeing Christine, Alejandro and myself living life large and not crumbling in the face of an incurable cancer sparked comments of hope, positivity and courage after seeing the film.

Fisher: Everyone is so excited. We held a local premiere for friends and family at our local post-mountain bike hang-out shop and many people cried and smiled and approached me about their own cancer stories. The best part is I talk about it with complete strangers only to find out they have cancer as well. So many people give up and if I can encourage them for just a few minutes, it’s worth it.