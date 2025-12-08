Advertisement
Entertainment Business

The Untold Stories Behind Your Everyday Spices

The Theory of Spice - The Yogi Foundation
By John BroadwayThe Yogi Foundation 
Paid Program
‘The Theory of Spice’ Brings Growers, Histories and Hidden Worlds to the Forefront

In an age of faceless, destructive food systems, responsible eaters are reconnecting with the humanity hidden behind every supermarket shelf.

Understanding the connections between products, producers, and consumers is vital for The Yogi Foundation. The Foundation’s philosophy is exemplified by “The Theory of Spice,” a short film available on LA Times Studios’ Short Docs that, over seven powerful minutes, tells the story of three important spices – cinnamon, ginger and cardamom. The films present an artistic, holistic understanding of each spice, knowing that each flavor is enhanced by connection with the people and places behind it.

“I let each spice tell me what was the ‘thing’ about it, and I developed character profiles for each,” said Theory of Spice director Gilly Barnes, who crafted the three shoots on location in India, Sri Lanka and Guatemala. “Then, we did a full deep dive, figuring out what was most true to each spice.”

The modern spice business, like much of global agribusiness, creates unfair, unsustainable conditions for farmers worldwide - a situation that is on the minds of conscious consumers everywhere. Angelenos especially are known to consider the ethics behind the source, going beyond labels to understand what’s happening at farm level.

The Yogi Foundation goes one step further in “The Theory of Spice,” allowing consumers an artistic view into the lives of growers by stepping into the previously unseen communities that give life to these spices.

After all, for Elisa Aragon, co-founder and CEO of Guatemala-based Nelixia, spice production isn’t just a means to create incredible flavors. It’s also an engine for positive change that is fed by each purchase. “For us, our main focus is always how we create more impact, because that’s what we care about. That’s really our job. That’s why we’ve been creating this transparency and transparent value chains,” she said.

Aragon helped build trust with the cardamom producers who feature in the film, who live in isolated communities, miles from the nearest paved road. While the community had many questions about their place in “The Theory of Spice,” Aragon said that The Yogi Foundation’s team worked tirelessly to represent them accurately and respectfully.

“It’s so unique, so authentic,” said Aragon. “I liked how Gilly added a modern look, but I loved how she married tradition and modernity without losing authenticity.”

Nelixia’s goal, in partnership with Yogi Tea and The Yogi Foundation, is to demystify supply chains, celebrating honest and fair production practices from seed to sip. “We need to find different levels of impact,” said Aragon. “I think this video is very artistic, and, in my point of view, a very impactful video showing how much connection and wealth and purpose you can create in a value chain.”

Barnes added that, ultimately, “The Theory of Spice” offers the same sensual immersion as the spices themselves.

“I want the world to fall in love with these mini universes and learn from them, but I didn’t want it to feel like school. I wanted it to feel like magic.”

More from LA Times Studios Business

Memorialcare building exterior

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Receives $6 Million to Expand Geriatric Emergency Program

110,485-square-foot shopping center anchored by Ralphs and Dollar Tree in Corona, California

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Sierra del Oro Towne Centre

Kibler's new HQ at 11100 Santa Monica Boulevard

Kibler Fowler & Cave Expands Headquarters in Los Angeles

Dillon Bergum

JLL Strengthens Southern California Multifamily Platform with Addition of Dillon Bergum

Newly renovated historic building on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, Long Beach

Hanley and Coastal Commercial Broker $9.9M Sale of Historic Long Beach Retail Asset

Vanguard Centre

Vanguard University Lists Prime 1.78-Acre Costa Mesa Site for Redevelopment

Five Points Plaza

JLL Capital Markets Arranges $31 Million Sale of Riverside’s Five Points Plaza

Hyundai Motor Company dealership

Lithia Motors Acquires Three Orange County Hyundai Dealerships, Adds $440 Million in Revenue

Pat Ryan, senior vice president, JLL

JLL Strengthens OC Presence with Strategic Hire of Corporate Real Estate Expert Pat Ryan

Bolour

Bolour Provides $20.98 Million for Reposition of San Dimas Office Asset

Entertainment BusinessBusiness by LA Times StudiosSpecial SupplementsConsumer Goods

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement