The Untold Stories Behind Your Everyday Spices

‘The Theory of Spice’ Brings Growers, Histories and Hidden Worlds to the Forefront

In an age of faceless, destructive food systems, responsible eaters are reconnecting with the humanity hidden behind every supermarket shelf.

Understanding the connections between products, producers, and consumers is vital for The Yogi Foundation . The Foundation’s philosophy is exemplified by “ The Theory of Spice ,” a short film available on LA Times Studios’ Short Docs that, over seven powerful minutes, tells the story of three important spices – cinnamon, ginger and cardamom. The films present an artistic, holistic understanding of each spice, knowing that each flavor is enhanced by connection with the people and places behind it.

“I let each spice tell me what was the ‘thing’ about it, and I developed character profiles for each,” said Theory of Spice director Gilly Barnes, who crafted the three shoots on location in India, Sri Lanka and Guatemala. “Then, we did a full deep dive, figuring out what was most true to each spice.”

The modern spice business, like much of global agribusiness, creates unfair, unsustainable conditions for farmers worldwide - a situation that is on the minds of conscious consumers everywhere. Angelenos especially are known to consider the ethics behind the source, going beyond labels to understand what’s happening at farm level.

The Yogi Foundation goes one step further in “The Theory of Spice,” allowing consumers an artistic view into the lives of growers by stepping into the previously unseen communities that give life to these spices.

After all, for Elisa Aragon, co-founder and CEO of Guatemala-based Nelixia , spice production isn’t just a means to create incredible flavors. It’s also an engine for positive change that is fed by each purchase. “For us, our main focus is always how we create more impact, because that’s what we care about. That’s really our job. That’s why we’ve been creating this transparency and transparent value chains,” she said.

Aragon helped build trust with the cardamom producers who feature in the film, who live in isolated communities, miles from the nearest paved road. While the community had many questions about their place in “The Theory of Spice,” Aragon said that The Yogi Foundation’s team worked tirelessly to represent them accurately and respectfully.

“It’s so unique, so authentic,” said Aragon. “I liked how Gilly added a modern look, but I loved how she married tradition and modernity without losing authenticity.”

Nelixia’s goal, in partnership with Yogi Tea and The Yogi Foundation, is to demystify supply chains, celebrating honest and fair production practices from seed to sip. “We need to find different levels of impact,” said Aragon. “I think this video is very artistic, and, in my point of view, a very impactful video showing how much connection and wealth and purpose you can create in a value chain.”

Barnes added that, ultimately, “The Theory of Spice” offers the same sensual immersion as the spices themselves.

“I want the world to fall in love with these mini universes and learn from them, but I didn’t want it to feel like school. I wanted it to feel like magic.”