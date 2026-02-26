Aerospace & Defense Summit

LA Times Studios and Arizona State University (ASU) are joining forces to host a landmark summit exploring the full aerospace and defense ecosystem. In addition to workforce trends, it covers innovation and R&D activity, leadership and organizational strategy, financing and capital flows, military and dual-use applications, and the risk factors shaping growth.

These insights help leaders and investors understand not just where the industry is today, but how to plan, invest and compete in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Panel topics include:

The Space Innovation Imperative

World-leading innovators from academia and industry discuss why space communications matter for the 21st century and beyond.

Space Communications: Past, Present, Future

Space communications architectures, why they matter, and where they are going.

Government’s Role in U.S. Space Dominance

The executive branch’s policy vision for ensuring U.S. leadership in space through science, technology, and commercial partnerships.

Commercial Space

The perspective of a leading commercial space provider on scaling operations, driving innovation, and partnering with government and academia.

Delivering Warfighter Space Capabilities

Actionable ways for government, industry, and academia to translate innovation into warfighter capabilities.

The Future Frontier: Advanced Materials & Next-Gen Capabilities

Explore how breakthroughs in materials science and next-generation technologies are critical for developing future space and defense capabilities.

The Future of Space Domain Awareness & Connectivity

Top-level Department of War perspective on requirements, challenges, and opportunities.