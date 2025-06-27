LA Times Studios, in partnership with .monks, brought a creative series of discussions to this year’s Cannes Lions, specifically about how AI-driven orchestration is affecting brands in a rapidly shifting economy – shaping efficiency, transparency and awareness in every facet of the story, from ideation to delivery.

Our event took place at Les Monks Cafe at 5 Sq. Mérimée (right across from the Palais) from June 16 through the 20, 2025. Several thought-provoking panels brought together thought leaders on branding, fusion, transparency and more.

See below for panel details and recaps.

