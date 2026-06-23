Google’s Laura O’Connell on Why AI is the ‘New Language’ of Creativity

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As the advertising world converges for Cannes Lions, the conversation has officially shifted from AI as a mere novelty to AI as an active creative revolution. Speaking at the .Monks lounge with LA Times Studios Business, Laura O’Connell, Google’s Head of US Agency Partnerships for Independent Agencies, laid out a bold vision for how generative AI is fundamentally altering the boundaries of marketing, commerce, and human storytelling.

According to O’Connell, the advertising industry is experiencing an inflection point heavily reminiscent of the early days of cinema. When film was first invented, creators relied on a single, static camera to capture a scene. It took years of experimentation to discover the “true language” of the medium – the close-up, the jump cut, and the crane shot.

“That’s exactly what’s happening with AI right now,” O’Connell explained, referencing insights from Google Creative Lab’s Robert Wong and VP of Marketing Josh Spanier. While early adoption focused on automating rote tasks to make things faster, innovative agencies are now asking a far more disruptive question: What can we do now that was previously impossible?

Redefining Google’s Three Frontiers

O’Connell outlined how this rapid evolution is manifesting across three core frontiers at Google:

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Search Goes Conversational: Generative AI has transformed search from a fragmented keyword box into an interactive brainstorming partner. Google’s AI features now attract over one billion monthly users who are engaging in full, complex dialogues.



Generative AI has transformed search from a fragmented keyword box into an interactive brainstorming partner. Google’s AI features now attract over one billion monthly users who are engaging in full, complex dialogues. YouTube Dominates Attention: No longer just a video repository, YouTube has solidified its place as the top streaming platform in the U.S. for both culture and commerce. For brands, the mandate is clear: be genuinely entertaining or radically helpful to earn consumer trust.



No longer just a video repository, YouTube has solidified its place as the top streaming platform in the U.S. for both culture and commerce. For brands, the mandate is clear: be genuinely entertaining or radically helpful to earn consumer trust. The Era of ‘Agentic Commerce’: The traditional marketing funnel has entirely collapsed. With agentic AI assisting consumers from initial product inspiration through shipping and inventory logistics, the gap between inspiration and transaction has shrunk to near zero.

Bridging the ‘Creative Testing Gap’

Overwhelmed by a relentless pace of change, modern CMOs are craving an integrated ecosystem across creative, media, earned, and owned channels. O’Connell noted that while most marketers desire this unified view, fewer than half believe their organizations actually possess it.

This open space is where agencies must evolve from execution vendors into transformation partners. O’Connell highlighted that a creative asset is statistically responsible for driving 50% of incremental sales, yet organizations disproportionately over-index on measuring and optimizing media targeting while leaving creative assets under-tested. To rectify this, she urged brands to leverage automated suites like Google Asset Studios to continuously optimize visual content.

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“Clients are looking for a unified partner that helps lead them into this transformation era. Google has the AI infrastructure, the agency provides the strategy, and the client receives the growth.”

The Premium on Human Taste

As Google DeepMind advances sophisticated models like the video-generation tool Veo, the image-suite Nano Banana, Genie, and Gemini Omni, the technical execution of ideas is becoming completely democratized.

Consequently, O’Connell believes the premium is moving entirely from the “how” to the “what and the why.” She compared future agencies to elite film directors prompting a green cast of actors. AI possesses all the world’s data but lacks lived experience. It requires human curation, strategy, and distinct cultural taste to decide what hits the cutting-room floor and what truly moves an audience.

Ultimately, Google’s outlook is one of healthy tension: using cutting-edge tech to prototype and brief instantly, while keeping human storytelling firmly at the core.