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NBCUniversal’s Matt Strauss on Peacock’s Path to Profitability and the AI-Powered Future of Fandom
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As NBCUniversal celebrates its landmark 100th anniversary, the media giant is framing its legacy not through corporate nostalgia, but through a history of relentless disruption. Speaking at the .Monks lounge with Business by LA Times Studios on the rapid evolution of the modern media landscape, Matt Strauss, Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, detailed how the company’s unique “broadcast DNA” successfully guided Peacock to Q2 profitability while outlining a bold roadmap for AI-driven, participatory entertainment.

The Profitable “Zig-Zag” Streaming Strategy

When Peacock launched in 2020, the streaming industry’s center of gravity was heavily skewed toward ad-free, scripted binge dramas. NBCUniversal chose a fundamentally different path. Leaning into its roots as a broad-demographic, ad-supported broadcaster, the company anchored Peacock on a dual subscription-and-advertising revenue model. Crucially, they doubled down on live programming—sports, news, and unscripted events – at a time when many competitors believed appointment viewing was dead.

Today, that strategy has paid off. Strauss revealed that Peacock has amassed over 46 million subscribers, with 80% of them on the ad-supported tier. Boasting one of the largest live sports portfolios in streaming, the platform generates a remarkably healthy average revenue per user (ARPU) while maintaining an uncluttered ad load of just five minutes per hour.

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“We’ve zigged while others have zagged,” Strauss noted, pointing out that the rest of the streaming market has ultimately bent toward NBCU’s ad-supported, multi-genre model. “We approached streaming not as a new business, but as an extension of our broadcast business.”

AI as an Augmentation Tool, Not a Replacement

Addressing the industry-wide conversation surrounding artificial intelligence, Strauss firmly positioned AI as a tool to enhance human ingenuity rather than replace it. NBCUniversal is currently deploying AI across two distinct dimensions:

  • Hyper-Personalized Platforms: AI is being used to achieve true one-to-one personalization on Peacock, tailoring not just content choices, but structural elements like artwork size, fonts, and color palettes based on individual user behavior.
  • Augmented Storytelling: AI tools are automating highly complex operational tasks. For instance, NBCU uses AI to instantly detect live NBA action, crop the feed, and format it into vertical mobile video. Similarly, high-profile talent partnerships—like an AI-cloned Al Michaels narrating customized Olympic playlists, and an Andy Cohen avatar guiding Bravo fans through millions of catalog permutations—are breathing new life into deep IP libraries.
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Driving ‘Participatory Entertainment’ and Contextual Ads

Strauss emphasized that innovation must always serve consumer needs rather than chase ungrounded tech trends. For NBCU, the ultimate goal is super-serving existing fandoms to capture “one more minute” of daily engagement.

To combat the consumer “paradox of choice,” Peacock is evolving from a standard streaming platform into an immersive, participatory ecosystem. Taking the smash hit Love Island USA as an example, Peacock has integrated podcasts, vertical social clips, and interactive gaming directly into the app so fans don’t have to leave the platform to engage with the community. This ecosystem strategy extends to titles like Jeopardy and Law & Order, which now feature native games directly on the platform.

“If the advertising could become more endemic to the content, it blurs the line with consumers and actually makes it feel a lot more authentic.”This philosophy extends directly to next-generation advertising. NBCU’s unified ad platform is leveraging AI metadata to deliver ultra-contextual ads in real time – such as instantly triggering a paper towel commercial right after a dramatic fumble on Sunday Night Football.

Ultimately, Strauss remains fiercely optimistic about the future of entertainment, noting that consumers still consistently spend roughly five hours a day digesting media. For a century-old disruptor, the mission remains unchanged: utilizing the newest tool in the toolkit to surprise, delight, and unite a global audience.

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