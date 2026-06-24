LG Ad Solutions’ Xhemile Poley on Why B2B Brands Must Reject the ‘Budget Trap’

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As the Croisette transforms into a high-octane battleground of yacht parties, beach takeovers and massive brand activations, the temptation for marketers to outspend one another is at an all-time high. But for Xhemile Poley, VP and Head of Global Events at LG Ad Solutions, chasing the flashiest activation is a one-way ticket to poor ROI.

Speaking on the ground at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Poley laid out a grounded, tactical approach to experiential marketing. For B2B and Connected TV (CTV) players, success isn’t about matching the bottomless budgets of consumer tech giants; it’s about hyper-focusing on client goals, respecting their time, and maintaining absolute brand authenticity.

The Danger of ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’

Cannes has undeniably evolved from a simple festival of meetings into a mandatory corporate “home base” dominated by total physical takeovers of local restaurants and storefronts. While inspiring, Poley warns that this environment frequently causes brands to lose their strategic footing.

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“One of the biggest mistakes that companies make sometimes is keeping up with the Joneses,” Poley observed. “Sure, we could do the same sort of setup, but if that’s not going to generate signed IOs (insertion orders) for us and help our sales team, then it’s falling short of what we’re actually trying to achieve.”

For LG Ad Solutions, navigating a high-stakes week requires muting the external noise and anchoring every event in explicit B2B utility. With client schedules packed back-to-back, the ultimate currency is respect for their time. Experiential efforts must deliver exactly what the client needs to see, omitting fluff in favor of genuine, high-value business interactions.

Connecting the Dots Across the Brand Journey

In a fragmented media landscape spanning FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channels, social media, and hardware home screens, consumers are bombarded with disjointed touchpoints. Poley notes that the modern brand’s mandate is to build a cohesive narrative across these channels, rather than forcing the consumer to piece the puzzle together themselves.

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A flawless modern brand journey relies on seamless cross-screen harmony:



The Initial Capture: An engaging, visually distinct asset – such as a premium 3D advertisement – appears on a consumer’s home screen.

An engaging, visually distinct asset – such as a premium 3D advertisement – appears on a consumer’s home screen. The Mobile Tail: Rather than repeating the exact same message, the consumer transitions to their phone and encounters a complementary social story that deepens the narrative.

Rather than repeating the exact same message, the consumer transitions to their phone and encounters a complementary social story that deepens the narrative. The Physical Anchor: Real-life experiential activations serve as the ultimate bridge, bringing the digital story into the physical world.

“Live events actually help us connect with the consumer. We’re creating an emotion that you simply can’t replicate on digital channels. It’s where they get to touch things, feel things, and experience the brand in real life. That human connection is what builds trust.”

Leadership Through Trust and Pure Authenticity

Executing complex, simultaneous global events requires an internal culture stripped of micromanagement. Poley’s leadership philosophy centers on giving her event teams a flexible “canvas to create,” empowering them to build impactful environments within realistic parameters.

Ultimately, the blueprint for long-term relevance boils down to unapologetic brand alignment. “Take inspiration from others, but stay true and authentic to who you are,” Poley concluded. “It is entirely okay to be different. If you aren’t authentic, consumers can smell that a mile away.”