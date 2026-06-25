Monks’ Dave Carey on the 100% AI Product Accuracy Breakthrough and the Rise of the ‘10-Person Squad’

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For years, the advertising industry viewed artificial intelligence through a binary lens: it was either a basic tool for automating boring production tasks, or a threat to human creativity. Speaking at Cannes Lions, Dave Carey, Global EVP of Embedded Studios and Production at Monks, dismantled both assumptions.

According to Carey, AI has evolved far beyond standard production automation—like resizing assets or translating copy. It has officially entered a hyper-mature phase of creative generation that is fundamentally redefining product fidelity, lowering production costs by 40% to 60%, and shifting the industry’s ultimate differentiator back to pure brand strategy.

The Holy Grail: 100% Product Accuracy

The most staggering technical leap has occurred in just the last few months: the realization of absolute product accuracy. Historically, generative AI struggled mightily with high-fidelity corporate assets, frequently distorting logos, packaging textures, and complex product geometry, which required hours of manual retouching.

“Six months ago, if a client like General Motors asked us to render their cars using AI, we would have said it’s impossible,” Carey revealed. “Today, we are producing every single model with 100% accuracy using AI.”

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This breakthrough relies on a sophisticated internal validation loop engineered by Monks:

[CAD / Product Data Ingestion] ➔ [LLM Training] ➔ [AI Asset Generation] ➔ [Scanning Tool Cross-Reference] ➔ [Flaw Isolation & Optimization] By ingesting raw CAD data directly into the models, generating the creative assets, and then deploying an automated scanning tool to cross-reference the output against original engineering data, the system flags and eliminates microscopic flaws. Through multiple iterative training rounds, accuracy scales rapidly from 90% to a flawless 100%.

The Rise of the ‘Squad of 10’

This radical technical leverage is reshaping how modern brands build internal creative structures. Defying predictions that AI would completely destroy the corporate in-housing movement, Carey forecasts that in-housing will actually scale up—but the legacy format of massive, 70-person internal departments is dead.

Instead, enterprises are shifting toward hyper-nimble, decentralized “squads of 10 people.”

The Prompters: Specialized technical drivers who orchestrate model inputs.

Specialized technical drivers who orchestrate model inputs. The Art Director: The visual gatekeeper ensuring output aligns with strict brand identity.

The visual gatekeeper ensuring output aligns with strict brand identity. The Strategist: The architect mapping out positioning and consumer intent.

The architect mapping out positioning and consumer intent. The Brand Manager: The core company stakeholder directing the output.

By sitting directly with VP-level marketing leadership, these micro-squads use real-time AI generation to prototype, test, and validate multiple storyboard variations within 10 minutes rather than weeks, bringing the concept to market faster and cheaper than ever before.

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The Threat of Content Overload

While the massive 40–60% production savings are appealing, Carey warns that unchecked automated volume introduces a brand-new threat: content overload.

“AI is going to allow you to produce a lot of content. The problem is there’s a point where there’s just going to be too much. If you produce thousands of things that never get used, your media costs balloon as you try to get those ideas out.”The core executive mandate is no longer about maximizing asset volume, but limiting output to the strongest, most contextually relevant iterations.

Tech + Talent: The Big Idea Reigns Supreme

Dismissing widespread fears of systemic creative job loss, Carey drew a historical parallel to the dawn of the internet. While certain legacy workflows disappear, the industry will ultimately grow by absorbing professionals who possess deep orchestrational acumen and an understanding of which specific model fits a specific task (e.g., world-building vs. product fidelity).

Because automation has completely democratized the execution of content, execution itself is no longer a competitive advantage. The future belongs exclusively to organizations that seamlessly marry the sharpest technical infrastructure with premium human talent. When software is a shared baseline, the ultimate market winner remains the one with the biggest human idea and the strongest brand strategy.

