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Monks’ Gila Wilensky Protests the AI ‘Tech Tax’ and Rethinks the ROAS Trap
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As data saturation reaches an all-time high, the marketing industry is facing an uncomfortable reality check. Sitting on mountains of data has not guaranteed consumer relevance. Speaking on the ground at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Gila Wilensky, the newly appointed Head of Data and Media at Monks, delivered a masterclass on replacing fragmented legacy structures with end-to-end workflow orchestration.

According to Wilensky, traditional corporate silos keep creative production, media planning, and execution strictly quarantined from one another. This constant handoff of assets causes vital performance insights to evaporate. To secure sustained growth, Wilensky argues that enterprises must establish a unified red thread—such as the “Monks Flow” platform—to let data stream uninterrupted from initial strategy to campaign activation.

Exposing the ROAS Trap and the New Targeting Mechanism

In a sharp critique of mainstream optimization tactics, Wilensky warned boardrooms against over-relying on short-term platform data, specifically Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS).

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“Marketers are paying too much attention to data points that are in platforms, specifically those with short-term actions,” Wilensky noted. While a high platform ROAS seems impressive, it frequently masks a failure to track true incrementality. If a sale would have occurred organically without ad exposure, the brand is simply preaching to the converted rather than generating real business value.

Because modern consumers jump fluidly between streaming, gaming, and social media without thinking about distinct channels, legacy structures that optimize channels independently are becoming obsolete. In this frictionless omnichannel landscape, Wilensky asserts that creative assets have become the actual targeting mechanism rather than the media buy itself—relying on hyper-contextual relevance to capture shifting audiences.

Rebuilding Workflows via Synthetic Audiences

This cross-channel fluidity has left many brands facing an acute content deficit; marketers severely under-index on the volume of creative variations required to fuel modern media footprints. To scale production safely without burning hard capital, Wilensky highlighted Monks’ integration of creative pre-testing against synthetic audiences. By evaluating creative variants across AI-simulated audience models before spending a single dollar of hard media budget, brands maximize their performance odds seamlessly.

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Wilensky strongly cautioned against deploying AI purely as a patch for isolated friction points. While these “point solutions” offer minor efficiencies, true strategic adaptation demands complete structural orchestration.

“The promise of AI isn’t what it can do; it’s how we build processes, train people, and create structure to get the best out of the technology to drive brand growth.”

The Content Trifecta and the Looming ‘Tech Tax’

To catalyze immediate commerce growth, Wilensky maps out a programmatic approach to an omnichannel trifecta: Creators (who drive trust), Retailers (who drive transaction), and CTV (which drives scale). Rather than forcing brands to choose a single lane, Monks is programmatically adapting trusted creator content to make it running on multiple programmatic placements simultaneously.

Looking ahead, Wilensky issued an urgent mandate for modern CMOs to prepare for two massive macroeconomic headwinds:

  • The LLM Conversational Shift: Traditional keyword search queries are rapidly dying, replaced by multi-turn conversations inside Large Language Models (LLMs). Brands must structurally optimize their assets to be discoverable inside these conversational AI engines, or they will vanish from consumer consideration.
  • The Hidden AI ‘Tech Tax’: Rebuilding corporate infrastructure is capital-intensive. If not planned meticulously, ballooning AI technical costs threaten to act as a “tech tax”—cannibalizing and draining precious dollars directly away from hardworking media budgets.

Ultimately, navigating the next five years will require a severe upgrade in marketing capabilities. To orchestrate multiple advanced workflows simultaneously, future leaders must move levels deeper in their technical acumen, acknowledging that in an era of relentless disruption, adaptability is the only true constant.

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