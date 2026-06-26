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Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Beyond the Focus Group: Unlocking Deep Consumer Insights with AI Market Research
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By LA Times Studios Staff
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Fresh off announcing a blockbuster Series B funding round led by global advertising network Havas, AI intelligence platform Vurvey Labs took center stage at Cannes Lions to declare the next major paradigm shift: the evolution from Large Language Models (LLMs) to “People Models.”

According to Chad Reynolds, the first wave of enterprise AI was merely an education in prompt engineering, with users frequently hitting walls due to inherent model biases and flat, “average” responses. Vurvey is pioneering a contrarian approach to data ingestion to bypass these limitations. While frontier models train on the scraped, text-based internet, Vurvey has spent five years video-interviewing millions of individuals globally. By breaking these video journals down into distinct audio, visual, textual and emotional layers, the company has constructed the world’s largest computational model of true human behavior.

Building a ‘Sim City’ for Global Brands

Instead of interacting with a single, flat demographic persona, Vurvey allows enterprises to deploy autonomous, interactive populations of agents at scale.

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Global consumer goods giant Unilever has already embedded these populations across its brand matrix. Rather than relying on a static sample size, marketers can simulate an active ecosystem of millions of unique virtual agents—effectively creating a “Sim City” for their brand. Because each virtual agent is mathematically mapped with distinct lived experiences, identities, and personal quirks, they can interact, stress-test concepts, and provide highly nuanced feedback from millions of concurrent angles.

This technology marks a direct assault on the traditional $153 billion market research industry. Legacy polling methodologies are fundamentally bottlenecked by human constraints: focus groups suffer from groupthink, and survey respondents typically disengage after 20 questions.

Vurvey repositions research from a retroactive “rearview mirror” into a forward-looking “windshield.” Through predictive simulation, executives can launch 2,000 competing product iterations or creator partnerships across a population of 20,000 virtual consumers, gathering deep behavioral insights in a matter of seconds.

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Unlocking ‘Under the Waterline’ Insights

Addressing systemic skepticism regarding AI accuracy, Vurvey highlighted a validation study conducted alongside real-world GLP-1 weight-loss medication consumers.

When researchers asked identical questions to both a real human focus group and a cloned AI population, the synthetic cohort unexpectedly surfaced deep, highly sensitive emotional themes. When Vurvey took those automated insights back to the real-world consumers, the humans validated them completely, admitting they simply felt too self-conscious to voice those truths initially.

“In traditional market research, there is a massive gap between what people say and what they actually do. Synthetic populations allow us to go below the waterline to capture the hidden truths that usually make or break a product launch.”

The 2030 Horizon: From Consumers to Co-Creators

Looking toward 2030, Vurvey predicts the traditional definition of the passive “consumer” will completely dissolve, replaced by radical corporate co-creation. Driven by initiatives like Unilever’s Vaseline Verified, future brand loyalty will rely on inviting communities directly into the manufacturing and conceptual process.

However, Vurvey issues a final warning for legacy enterprises: technology cannot stand alone. To survive, modern brands must execute a strict “horseshoe strategy”—balancing heavy investments in predictive behavioral models with equal capital poured into high-touch, real-life human experiences, pop-ups, and physical retail spaces.

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