Systems Over Gimmicks: How the ‘Big Idea’ is Evolving into the ‘Big Universe’

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The annual gathering at Cannes Lions has always served a dual purpose: celebrating the creative triumphs of the past 12 months while resetting the industry’s brief for the year ahead. At a recent panel hosted by Monks, creative and strategic leaders gathered to dissect this transition, mapping out a future where pure technology takes a backseat to deeply personal, human-centric storytelling.

Putting People Back in the Prototype

Reflecting on the work celebrated this year, Jouke Vuurmans, Chief Officer at Monks, noted a refreshing shift away from strictly brand-centric campaigns. “What’s very prominent is that the work feels closer to consumers,” Vuurmans observed. “It’s now people in the center and stories build around them... it sort of turns the table a lot.”

This evolution is a direct response to a marketplace saturated by automated content. When the barriers to production collapse, authentic human insights become the ultimate differentiator. Jen Goldberg, Head of Strategy across North America for Monks, noted that the rise of artificial intelligence has paradoxically elevated the value of raw human intimacy.

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“With the proliferation of AI... it sort of opens up this idea that you can make anything at any time,” Goldberg explained. “And so then the work that starts to stand out are things that feel the most personal, right? The closest, the deepest, the things that have the best insights.”

The Anatomy of the Fluid Brand System

A recurring theme among the panelists was the idea of “inevitable” tech—innovations so seamlessly integrated that the mechanics disappear entirely. Bernardo Andrada, Chief Creative Officer for Orchestration, pointed to standout work from Monks’ Mexico City team, including a highly emotional Netflix campaign. “The technology is there but you don’t see it,” Andrada said. “It’s actually about how you experience that and it’s just part of it.”

This frictionless integration is reshaping the traditional “big idea.” Historically defined by a standalone TV commercial or a singular stunt, modern creativity demands expansive brand systems capable of flexing across dozens of non-linear digital formats.

Smarter Assets: Andrada emphasized that velocity alone is no longer enough to win over audiences. “Intelligence is going to be a key... an asset plus intelligent is a story,” he argued. “The great ideas are going to be the ones that are going to be expansive and expressive.”

Andrada emphasized that velocity alone is no longer enough to win over audiences. he argued. Non-Linear Funnels: Goldberg agreed, highlighting that today’s consumer journeys are shattered. “Our job as marketers to empower people to find whatever they want, anywhere that they want, however they want, which requires a ton of scale, a ton of systemic thinking.”

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Protecting Specificity and DEI in the Machine Age

As the industry looks toward the next wave of execution, the panelists warned that scaling creative content through AI carries severe cultural risks. Amid political and cultural backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), the panel emphasized that unique, representative perspectives remain critical to creative excellence.

Vuurmans left the audience with a vital watch-out regarding algorithmic replication: “The challenge with AI is that AI learns so we need to be extremely mindful and thoughtful of what we’re teaching AI so the bias is not in the AI.” True impact, the panel concluded, will always depend on having a diverse group of real people steering the machine.