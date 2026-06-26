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Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

‘Summer House’ Star Lindsey Hubbard on the Power of Unfiltered Reality and the Evolution of Personal Brand
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By LA Times Studios Staff
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Amidst the flurry of algorithmic beach takeovers and high-tech corporate summits dominating Cannes Lions, a refreshing counter-narrative on consumer trust emerged from a fundamentally human source. Speaking on behalf of NBCUniversal, Summer House star and In the City lead Lindsey Hubbard brought a unique dual perspective to the Croisette: that of a seasoned reality television personality and a former corporate brand publicist.

Hubbard’s message to global marketers was remarkably simple yet sharp: as the industry obsesses over artificial automation, the most valuable commercial currency remains uncurated, lived authenticity.

The Pivot: From Corporate Publicist to Reality Royalty

Long before her decade-long tenure on Bravo, Hubbard spent 15 years operating as a brand publicist, an background that heavily informs her current approach to corporate partnerships. While the global pandemic was a catastrophic operational hurdle for traditional media, Hubbard noted it served as an unprecedented catalyst for reality talent, musicians, and actors to firmly cement themselves in the influencer marketing ecosystem.

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As audiences were forced indoors, the appetite for raw, direct-to-consumer social connection skyrocketed. For Hubbard, this shift mirrored her own human evolution. Spending her entire 30s on national television, viewers have held a front-row seat to her life’s major milestones—from engagements and highly publicized breakups to single motherhood and career reinvention.

Capturing the Late-30s ‘Niche’ on Screen

While legacy reality formats historically favored the reckless flash of early adulthood, Hubbard highlighted NBCU’s spin-off In the City as an intentional exploration of an underserved demographic: adults in their late 30s and early 40s navigating high-stakes life decisions.

  • High-Stakes Milestones: Relatable arcs focusing on relationship alignment, moving in together, and the exact timing of starting a family.
  • The New Working Class: Navigating New York City as a working single mother, while learning how to re-enter the modern dating landscape.

This demographic pivot offers a highly fertile environment for brands. Viewers do not interact with reality talent through the passive lens of traditional entertainment; instead, they develop an intense emotional attachment akin to friendship or family.

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Muting the Hype and Protecting the Feed

For corporate marketers attempting to decrypt what “authenticity” actually looks like in practice, Hubbard offered a strict rule of thumb: look for creators who are willing to say no.

“I typically only work with brands that are authentic to my own personal brand. If it’s not something I am naturally using or that makes sense in my life, how can I really sell it to the rest of the world?”Hubbard urges brands to leverage talent who speak through their genuine personality, utilizing regional relevance, humor, and unique taglines that resonate with real communities over broad, superficial reach.

Ultimately, while the panels at Cannes remain hyper-fixated on digital optimization, the real-world connection driving modern commerce relies on the messy, unpredictable beauty of human storytelling. And in a room full of technology evangelists, Hubbard delivered the ultimate reminder that some spaces cannot be mechanized, dryly noting, “I don’t even have ChatGPT downloaded on my phone.”

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LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

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