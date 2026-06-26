MCL DIGITAL’s Ryan McLaughlin on Peak Collaboration, the Creator Invasion and AI’s Shadow Chiefs of Staff

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The tech bubble keeping the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity afloat is hiding a deeper cultural evolution. While the beachfronts are dominated by uniform choruses of algorithmic hype, seasoned marketing leaders are looking at how human behavior is actually shifting.

According to Ryan McLaughlin, CEO of MCL DIGITAL, the industry has officially hit “peak collaboration.” The superficial pairing of brands and designers has oversaturated the market, paving the way for a more fertile operational framework: immersive, intentional world building.

Moving Past ‘Peak Collaboration’ to World Building

Rather than executing transactional partnerships, forward-thinking brands are focusing on defining their core values to construct distinct cultural ecosystems around their products.

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“Brands are interested in how to create a world around their product,” McLaughlin noted. This approach isn’t about casting the widest possible net; it is about creating a curated space that deliberately appeals to a core audience while excluding others.

This shift directly impacts how brands evaluate external talent. The era of the mass-market “influencer” is fracturing because vanity metrics do not translate to sustained engagement. Influencers possess audience reach, but they rarely command an active, intrinsically bound community—a distinction that explains why so many creator-branded product lines ultimately flop.

The Creator Invasion: Cannes as a B2C ‘Coachella’

Having attended Cannes for 15 years, McLaughlin has witnessed the festival cycle through distinct eras, moving from an insular marketing bubble into a technology-dominated footprint. Today, that tech presence is sustained entirely by artificial intelligence. However, an entirely different demographic is driving the festival’s next metamorphosis: independent creators.

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Because creators bring direct-to-consumer (B2C) audiences, their physical presence on the Croisette is drawing everyday fans who cross-examine brand beaches just to catch a glimpse of their favorite internet personalities.

The Five-Year Horizon: McLaughlin predicts that Cannes will shift its gravity from an exclusive B2B networking hub into a B2C-hybrid festival.

McLaughlin predicts that Cannes will shift its gravity from an exclusive B2B networking hub into a B2C-hybrid festival. The Brand Coachella: The lines between enterprise business and fan culture will continue to blur, driven by consumer cravings for authentic, real-life brand communities.

The Reality Check on AI Agents

While the industry text is saturated with promises of autonomous AI agents, McLaughlin urges executive caution. Outside the marketing ecosystem, larger model companies are signaling a need for a safety pause. While enterprise interest remains unsatiated, customer-facing execution is incredibly murky. Brands are staying highly cautious with consumer-facing AI interfaces due to high-profile case studies where algorithmic deployment degraded the user experience.

“There are a lot of folks selling you agents, and you have to be very careful about who is selling them... and ask some really hard questions about what data they’re using and how it’s going to work.”

On the corporate backend, however, a unique structural doubling is occurring. Sophisticated CEOs are avoiding arbitrary budget-dumping and are instead assigning customized AI agents to act as “shadow” executives. It is becoming increasingly common to see an automated Agent Chief of Staff or an Agent Head of Strategy running parallel to their human counterparts, allowing enterprises to directly measure net-positive operational outcomes.

Break the Silos and Stop Piloting

Ultimately, the true differentiator for 2026 isn’t technical access—it is internal culture. Borrowing a sentiment from enterprise peers, McLaughlin argues that organizations must move past paralyzing proof-of-concepts.

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“Stop with the pilots, just do it,” McLaughlin urged. True innovation requires an environment that actively de-siloes experimentation and tolerates fast learning curves. To uncover genuine insights, executives must also step out of their national and professional bubbles, finding value not in rigid panel schedules, but in the unscripted, cross-cultural data exchanges that happen in the gaps between the beaches.

