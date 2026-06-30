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Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

The Healthspan Revolution: How Science-Backed Branding is Transforming the Longevity Market
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By LA Times Studios Staff
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As the wellness industry shifts its focus from merely extending lifespan to optimizing the quality of those years, a major consumer revolution is taking root. At a recent panel discussion, industry leaders mapped out the future of aging, highlighting how cutting-edge cellular science is moving out of specialized biotech labs and straight into the mainstream consumer market.

Anna Magzanyan, President of LA Times Studios and Nant Games, opened the session by highlighting a fundamental shift in modern wellness tracking. For decades, the industry was obsessed with basic lifespan, but today’s market demands a more vibrant, holistic approach to aging.

“Today I feel like the consumer is flipping the script a little bit,” Magzanyan observed. “They want a healthy life. They want to have the ability to live better, have more energy, mental clarity, vitality throughout the years. Longevity isn’t a futuristic concept, but it’s like the next major, I would say, consumer revolution.”At the center of this movement is NAD+, a critical cellular molecule rapidly gaining mainstream traction. However, in an increasingly crowded and noisy wellness marketplace filled with quick-fix social media trends, cutting through the hype requires strict adherence to scientific truth.

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Understanding NAD+ and Cellular Health

To unpack the underlying science of aging, Magzanyan welcomed Mona Rosene, Global Director of Medical and Science Affairs at Niagara Bioscience. Rosene explained that the corporate buzzword of longevity needs to be reframed around “healthspan”—adding quality to years rather than simply extending a baseline timeline.

Rosene delivered an essential primer on NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a crucial molecule found in every cell of the human body that serves two primary functions: ATP energy production and DNA repair. However, our natural supply steeply declines over time.

“NAD will fall, and it falls roughly 65% between 30 and 70,” Rosene warned. When levels drop due to a combination of natural aging and metabolic stressors—such as alcohol consumption, sun exposure, poor diet, overtraining, or travel-induced dehydration—cells can no longer function optimally. To combat this decline, Rosene’s company utilizes Naogaon, an NAD precursor and form of vitamin B3 that serves as a natural building block to natively restore cellular energy.

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Cutting Through the Noise with Unbiased Science

With countless longevity brands surfacing on platforms like TikTok, building long-term consumer trust is a major hurdle. Rosene revealed that Niagara Bioscience differentiates itself and outperforms larger supplement players by prioritizing peer-reviewed data over shallow marketing.

  • Scientific Transparency: The company backs its ingredients with an external research program spanning over 200 studies, including 45 human trials and over 60 patents.
  • Unbiased Publication: “We lead with science,” Rosene stated. “We make sure that it’s unbiased. It’s published regardless of the outcome. So you’ll always see both sides of the story. And by doing that, that builds credibility.”
  • Managing Inflammation: Rosene highlighted seven distinct studies proving their product decreases inflammatory markers, helping manage chronic baseline issues before they cause tissue damage.

The Next Frontier: Injections and Skincare

Looking ahead, Niagara Bioscience is actively expanding its portfolio to address how internal aging manifests externally. The company recently launched Nitrogen Plus, a pharma-grade option designed for IVs and injections, alongside Naija Nano Cloud, a specialized skin brand utilizing protected, water-soluble pillows to target fine lines, hydration, and skin texture.

When asked who the ideal audience is for NAD+ supplementation, Rosene suggested starting around age 30, depending heavily on an individual’s lifestyle stressors and activity levels. For those wondering if they have waited too long to begin protecting their cellular health, Rosene offered a reassuring takeaway: “No, better late than never.”

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LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

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