Escaping the Sea of Same: How Brands Fight Algorithmic Monotony and AI Slop

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In a marketing landscape disrupted by automation, the cost of generating content has effectively plummeted to zero—but so has the value of the average asset. Speaking at a high-level panel on AI scaling and creative excellence, Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios and Nant Games, set a stark stage for the modern marketer, pointing out that AI agents recently surpassed humans in Instagram activity.

Magzanyan framed this shift as a battle against a “sea of same, same, same,” where creative distinction has become the ultimate premium. “Humans have to be in the loop now to remain critical for distinctive creative,” Magzanyan noted, opening the floor to industry pioneers to discuss how brands can break through algorithmic monotony.

Marketing to a Split Audience: Humans vs. Agents

Jonah Goodhart, co-founder and CEO of measurement firm Mobius, introduced a radical paradigm shift for brand strategy: the consumer base is no longer strictly human.

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“The world has split into humans and agents,” Goodhart explained. “Many of the biggest content creators have more AI agents consuming their content than humans.” In this new reality, brands must learn to market to structured-data agents that influence consumer buying engines, while simultaneously capturing the fleeting attention of hyper-distracted human audiences. Goodhart argued that mechanical production tweaks are a dead end for human engagement. “You’re not going to stand out by changing the color of a value add and just swapping out different colors dynamically... that’s gone,” he insisted. Instead, true distinction requires elevated, high-taste storytelling. “Can you come up with a new idea that’s going to distinguish Burger King from their competitors... I think that still requires human creativity in the mix.”

The Risk of Aesthetic Failure and the Power of Cultural Buzz

For culturally disruptive giant Restaurant Brands International (RBI)—the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons—treading into pure AI generation comes with significant reputational risks. Jerry Daykin, who leads media internationally for RBI, emphasized the need for authenticity, particularly when displaying food.

Daykin warned that over-automated, synthetic campaigns alienate modern consumers: “If you post something that is too out there to obviously fake, you know, you just get the AI slop, you just get the pushback. It it doesn’t deliver results.”

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Rather than trying to directly optimize content for machine scraping, Daykin suggested that the best way to influence an LLM is to build genuine, real-world cultural buzz.

“Llms are probably learning more about your brand from how other people talk about you, like what’s said on Reddit, what’s said in other places,” Daykin observed. Therefore, human-centric creative campaigns and influencer partnerships remain the most effective way to shape how artificial intelligence perceives and recommends a brand.

Re-Architecting Corporate Talent for the Future

The panel concluded with a shared roadmap for organizational infrastructure, advising companies to aggressively train human talent rather than replace it. Daykin noted that RBI is fostering internal capability through collaborative “open mic sessions” where employees share AI shortcuts and creative hacks.

Ultimately, the key to scaling effectively in 2026 is knowing where the machine ends and the human begins. Goodhart advised keeping AI strictly bounded to heavy data crunching and asset resizing: “Use AI for the things that AI is good at, and specifically not use AI for the things that maybe it’s not as good at.” Daykin agreed, noting that while AI is excellent at standing up rapid presentation frameworks, it lacks localized corporate nuance. It is up to human marketers to push the work across the finish line. “Using AI tools where they get you to a certain point,” Daykin summarized, “but realizing that certainly where AI is at the moment, humans add a lot of value on top of that and hopefully, yeah, we do less of the stuff that is a waste of our time.”