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Business by LA Times Studios @ Cannes Lions

Consistency of Meaning: Redefining Omni-Channel Brand Journeys Beyond Templates

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By LA Times Studios Staff
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In a media landscape where consumers navigate a fluid matrix of Connected TV (CTV), live events, and niche digital communities, building a coherent brand journey has become both a critical challenge and a high-stakes opportunity. Panelists at Cannes Lions 2026 gathered to dissect this friction, concluding that true omni-channel success requires brands to prioritize “consistency of meaning” over rigid visual templates, while leveraging backend artificial intelligence to liberate human creativity.

The panel, hosted at FQ Beach @ Cannes Lions, moderated by Anna Magzanyan, President of LA Times Studios and Nant Games, brought together top engineering and media minds to chart the evolution of modern consumer connection.

Trading the Personalization ‘Mirror’ for a ‘Window’

A primary focal point of the discussion was the delicate equilibrium between hyper-personalization and broader relevance. Dr. Rukmini Iyer, corporate VP of content, commerce & monetization at Microsoft, revealed a fascinating operational insight from recent Large Language Model (LLM) feed experiments. While hyper-personalized feeds initially drove massive consumer delight, engagement quickly waned when the content became too tailored.

“Sometimes if you’re so personalized, you become a mirror. There’s only so much entertainment you get out of looking at a mirror — you really need a window. Bringing in adjacent content, breaking news, and trending events stabilized engagement. Personalization and relevance are not the same thing.”To streamline this relevance across platforms, Microsoft re-engineered its underlying advertising infrastructure to track a single audience fluidly across search, CTV, and retail media, rather than treating channels as disconnected properties.

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This infrastructure pivot allows human talent to shift entirely upstream. While AI agents have compressed engineering prototyping cycles from three months down to just two days, Dr. Iyer emphasized that humans remain the absolute guardrails for “taste, truth-telling, and core architectural assumptions.”

Healthcare, Gaming and the Rejection of Clichés

In the specialized arena of healthcare media, escaping predictable execution is even more critical. Elizabeth Beringer, president of Real Chemistry Media, argued that brands must push past standard “pharma box” tropes, such as the ubiquitous cliché of a happy family having a picnic in a park.

By leveraging rich data sets to uncover authentic patient behaviors, Real Chemistry’s creative agency, 21 Grams, identified an unexpected community hub for young male patients suffering from a severe blood disease. Because of high physical bleed risks, these patients couldn’t play traditional sports and instead used gaming as their primary outlet. In response, the brand launched the first-ever branded Twitch stream for the patient cohort, creating an environment where users felt seen—and spent significantly more time interacting with complex safety data than on traditional media.

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Backend Automation, Front-end Soul

Achieving this level of authenticity requires tearing down internal corporate silos. Xhemile Poley, global VP of marketing and events at LG Ad Solutions, noted that when sales, customer success, and product teams work in isolation, the consumer experience fragments. LG Ad Solutions combats this by utilizing backend AI tools to automate repeatable operational processes, allowing their lean marketing teams to focus exclusively on frontend human relationships and high-touch experiential events.

Maganian echoed this mandate, noting that LA Times Studios instituted mandatory AI agent-creation training for all staff three years ago to permanently eliminate systemic “busywork.” Furthermore, Magzanyan pointed out that unpolished live streaming content consistently outperforms hyper-polished corporate video, proving that consumers actively crave raw, human transparency over clinical perfection.

The 5-Year Outtake: Marketing to Machines

Looking toward the near future, the panel delivered a radical final thesis: AI is your next audience. As traditional search queries degrade and the open web shifts toward an ecosystem driven by autonomous software, Dr. Iyer predicts that brands must stop designing strictly for websites and instead train custom brand agents. These proprietary brand agents will hold the centralized repository of a company’s history, values, and memory — echoing an authentic corporate truth back to the algorithmic networks making automated purchasing choices on behalf of humans.

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