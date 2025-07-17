Three Leaders on Why Polarizing Brands, Hard Science and Real Community Are the Keys to Evolution

In the panel discussion “Timeless, Not Static: Evolving Brand Identity With Purpose” Robert Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience, Brendan Ripp, CEO of Pushly and Meridith Rojas, CMO of VidaCorp North America, leaders in bioscience, marketing, and media tech, agree that intentional evolution, grounded in authenticity and purpose, is more effective than constant reinvention.

The discussion highlights three key strategies for successful brand evolution. First is leveraging science and data to establish unwavering credibility. Robert Fried of Niagen Bioscience explained his company’s rebrand was driven entirely by its scientific breakthroughs with NAD, stating, “The best way to be a trusted brand is to be a trustworthy company.” Second is the critical role of community. Meridith Rojas of VidaCorp North America emphasized that by building and listening to a community, a brand receives real-time feedback, guiding its evolution organically. For her beauty brand, this meant embracing “dupe culture” and acknowledging that “if you’re not a little polarizing, you’re probably pretty forgettable.”

Finally, the panel explored the transformative impact of AI. Brendan Ripp of Pushly positioned AI as a powerful tool for creating authentic, one-to-one connections with consumers at scale. However, the panelists also acknowledged the uncertainty AI brings. While it can drive efficiency and create new opportunities, Fried warned, “I feel like we’re playing volleyball on the beach and a tidal wave is coming.” The consensus was that leaders must lean into AI, learn its capabilities, and remain flexible, as the concept of “future-proofing” is no longer realistic in today’s rapidly changing environment.