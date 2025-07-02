Tripadvisor’s AI Revolution: How Data and Creativity are Reshaping Travel Partnerships

Tripadvisor’s Global VP, Christine Maguire, outlines the company’s evolution since launching its Brand Studio in 2022. The studio leverages data and creativity to build partnerships with a diverse range of brands, from traditional destinations to non-endemic clients like Mars Pet Care, promoting accessible pet-friendly travel. Sustainability is another core focus, with initiatives aimed at offsetting carbon emissions and mitigating over-tourism by guiding travelers to lesser-known areas.

Maguire sees AI as the key to disrupting the “cumbersome” travel industry. Tripadvisor is developing AI agents for personalization and itinerary planners to create a seamless user experience, similar to e-commerce. Looking forward, she envisions a future with wearables and voice technology, citing a partnership with Amazon Alexa to proactively suggest trips based on users’ calendars and real-time demand. This forward-thinking approach is driven by a culture that empowers the creative team to take risks and innovate, ultimately redefining the travel journey for partners and consumers alike.