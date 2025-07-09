AI-Powered Enterprise: Reimagining Teams, Data, and Growth

In the panel discussion “Digital Alchemy: Transforming Experiences Through AI,” Ganesha Rasiah, Chief Strategy Officer at HP, Patrick Marzullo, Senior Director at Coinbase, Michael Cohen, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at AIOS, and Karan Chetal, Chief Growth Officer, Technology Services at Monks, offered a compelling look at how AI is transforming the business landscape. The panel was moderated by Anna Magzanyan, the President of LA Times Studios.

The main point was clear: AI is more than a tool; it’s a cultural shift within the organization. This shift is changing how teams work, how businesses interact with customers and even how decisions are made, with implications for accountability and innovation across the company.

A key takeaway from the discussion was AI’s substantial influence. Businesses are deploying AI internally to automate day-to-day tasks, allowing their employees to dedicate their efforts to more strategic and creative pursuits. This effectively turns AI into a powerful tool that augments human abilities.

Externally, AI is transforming customer engagement by generating context specific data, giving direct stakeholders insights that reduce costs and enable highly personalized experiences.

While AI helps with decision making by providing insights and doing tasks, the panelists emphasized human oversight is key for accountability and to prevent issues like “hallucination.”

Beyond efficiency, the speakers stressed the importance of creativity through AI, encouraging experimentation for prototyping and content creation, while being mindful of ethical and legal considerations.