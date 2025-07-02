AI and Sustainability Are on a Collision Course. Rija Goldscheider Says Integrating Them Is the Only Way Forward.

Rija Goldscheider, co-founder of the applied innovation firm We Don’t Need Roads, outlines the critical need for businesses to integrate their artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability transformations. He argues that companies are facing two massive, simultaneous shifts: the ecological transition and the AI-driven digital revolution. Instead of treating these as separate initiatives—with AI as a “magic wand” and sustainability as a “side note”—Goldscheider recommends that the two must be strategically combined. In this model, sustainability serves as the “compass” providing purpose and direction, while AI acts as the “enabler tool” to achieve those goals.

Goldscheider emphasizes the urgency of this integration, highlighting a five-year window until 2030. This date, once a distant corporate target for sustainability commitments, is now imminent. New data models indicate that the severe impacts of climate change will be felt within this five-year period, a reality already evidenced by supply chain disruptions (e.g., Tropicana’s orange supply), extreme weather events, and resource scarcity. While the outlook is challenging, Goldscheider remains optimistic, believing in humanity’s capacity to innovate and adapt when faced with undeniable pressure to change.