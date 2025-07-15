Canva’s CCO Rob Giglio on Business Growth and the Future of Work

Rob Giglio, CCO, shares insights on AI and future innovations at Canva and how new business features are driving unprecedented growth.

Rob Giglio: How Canva’s CCO is Fueling Business Growth with AI and Innovation

Canva is growing fast in the business world and it’s down to two things: new “doc types” and business features, according to Chief Customer Officer Rob Giglio.

Giglio says Canva Sheets and Canva AI are allowing users to create different types of content like whiteboards, documents, presentations and social media posts in one place. This is streamlining workflows for companies.

“Canva has introduced the kind of features that businesses expect and need, like Single Sign-On (SSO), brand kits, user provisioning and approval workflows,” said Giglio. “These factors are really driving [Canva’s] adoption into businesses.”

The Power of Multiple AI Applications

Canva’s AI is broad, going beyond text prompts. Giglio said Canva AI uses multiple models for different experiences, citing the popular background remover as an example.

Other AI features include text generation, whiteboards to presentations, language translation, image scaling and video creation via Google’s V3. Canva Code even allows users to build widgets and interactive experiences via text prompts.

Future Focus: Workflows, Video and the Changing Workforce

Looking forward, Giglio is most excited about product innovation around marketing and sales workflows. He says Canva Sheets is making the entire marketing process from creation to analysis better, with the recent acquisition of Magic Brief for content performance data.

Video editing is another area of focus, with increasing adoption for social media and marketing.

“We like to think of it as where creativity and productivity meet,” Giglio said, highlighting Canva’s broad but effective features for different business functions.

Finally, Giglio said Canva is committed to the future workforce. He noted that AI, cloud platforms and multi-device access are now expected by the next generation entering the workforce and Canva wants to be the platform of choice as businesses adapt to these changing demands.