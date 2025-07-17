Robert Fried Says Niagen Bioscience Has the Key to Better Aging, and He Has the Science to Prove It

In a recent interview, Robert Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience, delves into the science of aging and the pivotal role of a molecule known as NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide). He explains how NAD is crucial for cellular energy and repair, and how its decline with age contributes to a slower recovery from injuries and the progression of age-related conditions.

Fried clarifies a common misconception: NAD itself is not bioavailable when taken orally. Instead, he highlights the importance of a precursor molecule, nicotinamide riboside, which is readily absorbed by cells and converted into NAD. Niagen Bioscience’s flagship product, Niagen, is a patented and extensively researched form of nicotinamide riboside.

A significant concern for Fried is the lack of integrity in the broader dietary supplement market. He cites a study where less than 1% of competing NAD-boosting products met their label claims, with 40% containing none of the active ingredient. He contrasts this with Niagen Bioscience’s commitment to rigorous scientific research, evidenced by 38 peer-reviewed human clinical studies and over 100 preclinical studies.

Advertisement

Fried emphasizes that Niagen Bioscience is not just another supplement company. They are singularly focused on NAD and its potential therapeutic benefits. A major four-and-a-half-year study on Parkinson’s disease, involving 400 participants, is nearing completion and is expected to provide further evidence of Niagen’s potential to address serious age-related diseases.

The company’s mission, according to Fried, is to educate the public about the importance of NAD and to establish Niagen as the “gold standard” in the NAD space. He stresses that Niagen is the only patented, legal, and trusted form of nicotinamide riboside, backed by unparalleled scientific research.