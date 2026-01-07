LA Times Studios, in partnership with .monks, is hosting an exclusive networking lounge during CES 2026, creating a dedicated space for industry leaders and visionaries to unite. The event emphasizes that real innovation requires real connection, serving as a destination for meaningful dialogue and strategic collaboration.

Our lounge is located in the CES Foundry area at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas from January 7 through 8. Throughout the event, we are hosting leading executives for live-streamed interviews, broadcast select keynotes and present unique programming like the “Hot Takes on Fusion” comedy show.