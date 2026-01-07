How T-Mobile is Using AI to Kill ‘Vanity Metrics’ for Good

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In a tech landscape where “AI” has become the buzzword of the decade, T-Mobile is moving past the hype to focus on the heavy lifting of data infrastructure. At CES 2026, Danny Medico, T-Mobile’s Director of Media and Analytics, sat down with Faith Pinnow at the LA Times Studios and Monks lounge to discuss how the “un-carrier” is leveraging AI to transform vanity metrics into actual business value.

Gas on the Fire: The AI Evolution

While many companies are just now introducing Artificial Intelligence, Medico notes that T-Mobile has been utilizing machine learning in its models for years. The difference now? Speed and scale. “We’ve been doing AI for a while... but now we’re just actually adding gas in the fire,” Medico explained. “We’re really going at a pace that we’ve never seen before.”

The core of T-Mobile’s strategy involves building AI-powered models that make real-time decisions on spend allocation, moving away from slow, human-led optimizations. The goal is to ensure that every marketing dollar is optimized for business value rather than “vanity metrics” like clicks or impressions that don’t always move the needle.

Moving Beyond Last-Touch Attribution

A major shift in Medico’s department is the move away from Last-Touch Attribution – a traditional model that gives all credit for a sale to the very last ad a customer clicked. Instead, T-Mobile is obsessed with incrementality: measuring the actual “lift” or additional sales that would not have happened without a specific marketing effort.

By giving platforms the power to optimize “on the fly,” T-Mobile can hold its partners accountable. “We’re actually giving the power to all the platforms to be able to make it on the fly,” Medico said. “That’s the real power... holding platforms accountable as well to how their solutions are doing.”

Data Integrity: “Garbage In, Garbage Out”

Perhaps the most critical takeaway from the interview was Medico’s insistence on data cleanliness. In the world of analytics, a model is only as good as the foundation it’s built on. T-Mobile invests heavily in an in-house IT group dedicated to “data cleaning” and “ETL” (Extract, Transform, Load) processes.

“I absolutely love this phrase because I think it’s becoming more and more important... your models are only really good as what you put into them. Get your data clean upfront because anything that you’re going to try to buy or build... is only going to be as good as the foundation you put in underneath it.”

Cross-Channel Optimization

For a brand like T-Mobile that exists everywhere – from Super Bowl commercials to X (formerly Twitter) feeds – cross-channel optimization is the “connective tissue” of their strategy. It involves looking at the media mix holistically to ensure different channels aren’t redundant or targeting the wrong demographics.

“Optimization is a buzzword,” Medico admitted. “The way I would put it is we want to make sure that every dollar that we spend is going to the right end user... as opposed to just vanity metrics. It’s making sure you’re not trying to reach the grandparents on Instagram.”