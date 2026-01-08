NBCUniversal’s AI-Driven Vision for Advertising at CES 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the conversation at the LA Times Studios and Monks lounge moved beyond technical gadgets to the future of cultural storytelling. Faith Pinnow sat down with Ryan McConville, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at NBCUniversal, to discuss how the media giant is using Artificial Intelligence to transform the traditional “commercial break” into a precision-targeted, high-performance tool for brands of all sizes.

The Right Moment: AI and Contextual Relevance

One of the most significant shifts at NBCU is the move toward “the right time” for advertising. While serving the right ad to the right person is established, finding the exact psychological moment to show it has been the final frontier.

McConville explained how NBCU is now using Large Language Models (LLMs) to scan their entire video library for hyper-specific emotional cues. “We can look for things as specific as every movie that features a holiday kiss,” McConville noted. By inserting a brand’s message immediately after these resonant moments, NBCU is seeing massive jumps in ad recall and site visits compared to standard media runs.

Bridging the Linear and Streaming Divide

While the industry often focuses exclusively on streaming, McConville reminded the audience that 80% of video impressions still occur on traditional linear television. This is especially true for live sports. With “Legendary February” approaching—a 17-day stretch featuring the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and the NBA All-Star Game—NBCU expects to reach two out of three Americans.

To capture this scale, NBCU launched Total Impact Live. This product allows advertisers to identify who saw an ad during a live broadcast and retarget those same viewers later on streaming platforms like Peacock. This “sequential messaging” helps move consumers through the purchase funnel by following up a broad brand moment with a more direct, personalized call to action.

Real-Time Optimization: The Performance Insights Hub

Historically, television measurement was a “post-game” report. Advertisers would wait weeks for “Gross Rating Points” to see if they hit their target demographic.

The new Performance Insights Hub changes that by bringing “Big Tech” speed to TV. Advertisers can now see in real-time how many people visited their website or downloaded their app as a direct result of a TV spot. “When you know how the campaigns are performing while it’s still live, you can optimize it,” McConville said, allowing brands to pivot their messaging or retargeting on the fly.

Democratizing the Big Stage

Perhaps the most revolutionary takeaway from 2026 is the democratization of premium ad space. Through automation and AI, the barrier to entry for events like the Olympics is disappearing.

“Historically, you had to have a massive budget and a sales rep to buy TV. Today, a small business can take a credit card, log on to the Universal Ads Manager, and buy an ad in the Olympics.”This shift allows local “mom and pop” shops to sit alongside Fortune 500 brands during the world’s biggest cultural moments, fundamentally changing who can afford to “play” in the world of premium video.