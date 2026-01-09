Seeing Over the Shoulder: Ian Simpson on the Data Intelligence of 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At the LA Times Studios booth during CES 2026, the discussion shifted from physical gadgets to the invisible forces driving the digital world. Faith Pinnow sat down with Ian Simpson, Head of Innovation at Sensor Tower, to demystify how his company measures the global digital economy. Far from just a collection of numbers, Sensor Tower’s work provides what Simpson calls “total visibility” into the complex ways humans interact with their devices.

The Human Panel: Data with Permission

Sensor Tower isn’t just an analytics platform; it’s a massive “panel” of real people who have granted permission for the company to observe their digital habits.

“We essentially have a massive panel of people who have given us permission to look over their shoulder as they use their phone or their computer or their smart television,” Simpson explained. By picking up these signals in real-time, Sensor Tower converts raw digital noise into intelligence for brands, publishers, and agencies looking to understand their competitors or refine their own advertising strategies.

Innovation as a Flywheel

While Sensor Tower provides standardized products for mobile apps, gaming, and web usage, Simpson’s innovation team is where the “bespoke” magic happens. When a client’s needs fall outside the typical platform, Simpson’s team reconstructs data points to solve specific puzzles.

This client-driven work creates what Simpson calls a “flywheel of innovation.” Once a custom solution identifies a broader market trend, that unique insight is eventually productized for the entire platform.

Reporting on the AI Frontier

Because Sensor Tower tracks the internet at large, it has a unique vantage point on the AI revolution. Simpson’s team was the first to release data on Amazon Rufus, the AI shopping assistant, and its impact on the 2025 holiday season.

“We are seeing the world of AI in a way that other people cannot,” said Simpson. “We were the first company just last month to release any data on how Rufus was used during Black Friday... looking at actual purchase funnel activity within Amazon and how people are using Rufus to influence their shopping.”

The Rise of Vertical Video and “Disarming” Content

One of the most visible trends in Simpson’s data is the explosion of vertical video. He noted that users feel more personally connected to creators on platforms like TikTok because the format mimics a one-on-one FaceTime conversation.

“There is something very disarming... about a world where everything is so hyper-produced to just see someone holding a phone up like this and talking into it, and the cars are going behind them... it makes you feel like you’re on the same level.”

Key Quotes from Ian Simpson

“We essentially see what’s happening on the internet, and then we take all that data in and we report on it... we pick up those signals, and then we convert that into data intelligence for clients.”

“Everything in AI is a bubble... the predictions of how much disruption is going to happen, I think, remains to be seen if they’ll actually play out that way.”

“Vertical video... makes people feel more personal. It makes you feel like you’re kind of like on the same level with that level of connection, which in today’s day and age feels like it’s at a premium.”

As 2026 unfolds, Simpson is keeping a close eye on the “democratization” of advanced AI – hoping smaller companies can eventually access the same heavy-duty technology currently reserved for the biggest tech giants.