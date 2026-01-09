Kinsey Fabrizio on the Future of AI and Health Tech at CES 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

While the neon lights of Las Vegas provide a high-energy backdrop for the world’s largest technology stage, for Kinsey Fabrizio, President of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the work never stops. In a sit-down at The Foundry during CES 2026, Fabrizio shared a behind-the-scenes look at the advocacy and infrastructure that powers the tech industry – and the “Super Bowl” event that showcases its future.

Beyond the Four Days: The CTA’s 365-Day Mission

Many know the CTA for the glitz of CES, but Fabrizio noted that her team spends the other 361 days of the year facilitating innovation. From market research and advocacy on Capitol Hill to setting the very standards we use every day (like the original airplane mode standard for cell phones), the CTA is the backbone of the consumer tech ecosystem.

Producing an event on the scale of CES requires planning that stretches years into the future. “We’re already talking about what we’re going to do in 2027 and how we’re going to make new spaces for innovation then,” Fabrizio explained.

2026: The Year AI Becomes Your Personal Assistant

If 2025 was about the buzz of generative AI, 2026 is about agentic AI and physical AI. Fabrizio highlighted a shift toward AI that is “with you all the time,” helping you make real-time decisions via wearables like medallions or pins.

The most visible change, however, is in robotics. Fabrizio described seeing humanoids that can fold laundry or prepare meals – a development she personally finds game-changing as a working mother.

“I’ve seen some really impressive humanoids that are folding and sorting laundry or able to make meals... as a working mom, give me that humanoid for my house. That is what I want.”

A Personal Passion for Health Tech

Fabrizio’s passion for health technology predates the current boom. She traces her interest back to the 2009 launch of the first Fitbit, which sparked the “quantified self” movement. Today, she’s excited to see technology move beyond step-counting to heart rate variability, sleep tracking, and even over-the-counter continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) for the average consumer.

The Next Frontier: Quantum Technology

While AI dominates the headlines, Fabrizio urged the industry to keep its eyes on quantum technology. Though still in its early commercial stages, she believes quantum will eventually revolutionize drug development, space exploration, and transportation.

Key Insights from Kinsey Fabrizio

On the CTA’s invisible impact: “We wrote the airplane mode standard that most cell phones have today... our mission is to facilitate innovation 361 days a year.”

On the “human” side of robotics: “We’re seeing physical AI – robotics that are able to do more than a single task... that is the game changer.”

On the future of healthcare: “With technology, anybody anywhere could quantify their own health metrics... the tech world is helping us live better, healthier lives.”