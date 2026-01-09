Proto Hologram is Bridging Science Fiction and Human Connection

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At CES 2026, the conversation at the LA Times Studios and Monks lounge moved beyond simple gadgets and into the realm of spatial communication. Faith Pinnow sat down with David Nussbaum, CEO of Proto Hologram, and Adonya Ourshalimian, Partner at Monks, to discuss how holograms are moving from the silver screen into classrooms, hospitals, and living rooms.

Founded in 2018, Proto Hologram was born from a simple but profound question: What if we could broadcast the person instead of just their voice?

The Chemistry of Presence

While video calls kept the world moving during the early 2020s, Nussbaum argues they lack the “chemical reaction” of a true human encounter. Proto’s technology aims to capture the nuance of physical presence—shadows, volume, and reflections—to trigger the emotional engagement that 2D screens miss.

“The feeling of presence is so real that the engagement is stronger,” Nussbaum explained. This has massive implications for sectors like education. During a “Career Day” at his children’s school, Nussbaum noted that his hologram unit drew a longer line than even race car drivers or politicians.

Healing Through Holograms

Perhaps the most critical frontier for Proto is healthcare. In a move to combat senior loneliness and revolutionize telehealth, Proto has spent years becoming HIPAA and SoC 2 compliant. This ensures that sensitive consultations—such as those between an oncologist and a patient—are not only private and encrypted but feel face-to-face.

“When you’re being given very sensitive information... it’s got to be secure and it’s got to feel real,” said Nussbaum. By providing a 3D spatial connection, the technology helps build the vital trust necessary for remote diagnosis and treatment.

AI Avatars and the Future of Identity

Looking toward the rest of 2026, the focus is shifting from “Holoportation” (beaming a live person) to AI-driven avatars. These digital copies can inhabit hundreds of languages and dialects while maintaining the original person’s “vibe” and tone. To ensure safety, Proto builds “cement wall” guardrails so that an AI avatar won’t veer into controversial subjects outside of the user’s real personality.

Adonya Ourshalimian noted that the merging of these spatial models with real-time translation is making the world a smaller, more connected place.

Key Quotes from David Nussbaum

“What if instead of talking into a microphone... I could broadcast the person? What if I can actually send you from wherever you are to wherever you need to be?”

“With Proto and with holograms or spatial communication, the feeling of presence is so real that the engagement is stronger... That chemical reaction doesn’t exist on Zoom.”

“It’s becoming less important to physically beam in. It’s becoming more important that your AI avatar offers the person the same feeling of security and safety and encryption.”