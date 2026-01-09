Ed Soohoo and Karan Chetal on AI’s ‘Terrible Twos’ and the Currency of Trust

Lenovo and Monks’ Ed Soo Hoo and Karan Chetal on Creativity, AI’s True Costs, and Keeping Humanity at the Center of Innovation

At CES 2026, the conversation at the LA Times Studios booth moved beyond hardware specifications and into the realm of human potential. Faith Pinnow sat down with Ed Soohoo, CTO at Lenovo, and Karan Chetal, Chief Growth Officer at Monks, to discuss why the most important “space” in technology today is the one between the machine and the user.

For these two industry leaders, the current era of Artificial Intelligence isn’t a final destination – it’s a developmental stage they’ve playfully dubbed the “Terrible Twos.”

Beyond the Tool: Strategy and Outcomes

While many leaders are rushing to adopt AI simply because of boardroom pressure, Chetal argues that the most effective leaders are those acting as “enablers.” In the shift from traditional marketing to digital strategy, customers are no longer asking for a tech stack; they are asking for a specific outcome.

“The customers are not desiring just marketing. They’re saying, ‘I want this outcome, and whatever goes in the kitchen to cook this meal is your problem,’” Chetal explained. This shift is turning digital agencies of record into the new “kingmakers,” as they manage the full spectrum from ideation to delivery.

Trust: The New Fusion

In a world where deepfakes and AI-generated ads are eroding the sense of authenticity, trust has become the most valuable currency. Soohoo draws a sharp distinction between efficiency (doing things fast) and effectiveness (doing things right).

“If data is a new oil, and AI is a new electricity, trust is a new fusion,” Soohoo noted. He believes we are currently in a “Terrible Twos” phase of AI – like a toddler getting shocked by an outlet before learning how to use an appliance properly. The challenge for 2026 is moving from being “shocked” to wielding technology with responsible governance.

The Creative Quotient (CQ)

A recurring theme of the interview was the reinvestment in the human worker. While AI can process data at a volume and velocity that humans can’t match, it lacks what Soohoo calls the Creative Quotient (CQ).

“Only humans can do that... [AI] couldn’t create to save its life. Humans are the ultimate creators of looking at things differently and being, like in Alice in Wonderland, ‘Curiouser and curiouser.’” By using AI to handle “digital friction” and manual tasks, companies can empower their employees to focus on higher-value, creative work. Chetal highlighted a real-world example in sports: using real-time AI to help NFL referees make complex decisions in seconds rather than minutes, allowing the human “in the loop” to be more effective.

Key Quotes from the Panel

Ed Soohoo on the human mission: “The next big thing... it’s been around for years and it’s called the Space. And it’s the space between hunky and dory... the war for talent is coming down to people.”

Karan Chetal on the shift in client expectations: “We’re moving towards an age where the customers are saying... ‘I also want you to take some risk. What’s your skin in the game while delivering that outcome?’”

Ed Soohoo on ROI vs. ROE: “What we need to look at technology is the full spectrum of the experience because it’s ROI – Return on Experience, not ROI. If you lead with ROI, you’re SOL.”

As the “fairy dust” of AI settles, the message from Lenovo and Monks is clear: technology is the enabler, but the human spirit remains the ultimate validator.