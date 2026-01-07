Beyond Firefly: Adobe VP Allison Blais Discusses Integrating Runway, 11 Labs and the Future of Multi-Model AI

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At CES 2026, the conversation surrounding Artificial Intelligence often leans toward technical specifications and speed. However, in a recent sit-down at the LA Times Studios and Monks lounge at the CES Foundry area Allison Blais, Adobe’s VP of Business Operations and Chief of Staff of Digital Media, offered a more human-centric perspective. Speaking with interviewer Faith Pinnow, Blais discussed how the tech giant – once a 1982 “garage startup” – is navigating the transition into what she calls the “golden age of creativity.”

The One-Stop Shop for Choice

Adobe has moved beyond its own proprietary tools to become a central hub for the AI revolution. Blais emphasized that while Adobe’s Firefly models offer a “commercially safe” foundation for image and video generation, the company is prioritizing user choice by partnering with over 25 third-party providers like Runway and 11 Labs.

This integration allows creators to pull specialized models directly into Photoshop or Illustrator workflows. The goal, Blais noted, is for AI to feel less like a complex tool and more like a “creative partner” working side-by-side with the artist.

Democratizing Imagination

A recurring theme of the interview was the democratization of art through natural language. With AI assistants built into Express, Acrobat, and Photoshop, the barrier to entry for content creation has never been lower. Blais explained that the ability to “prompt” an idea into existence allows anyone with a thought to see it on screen, regardless of their technical skill level.

Regarding the common anxiety that AI might replace human designers, Blais offered a historical reminder:

“When the photograph came out, people said painting is dead. When Photoshop first came out, people were like, ‘How is this going to change my job in photography?’ ... Creativity is a human trait. We think that AI can help expand creativity, but it cannot replace it.”

Trust as a Business Strategy

When asked whether speed, trust, or control matters most in today’s fast-moving market, Blais didn’t hesitate. “I would say trust,” she replied. For Adobe, that trust is built on transparency—knowing the provenance of training data and compensating creators for their assets.

Blais’s personal philosophy also guides this strategy: “Start with being a person first.” By focusing on the “human element” and listening to customer pain points, she believes businesses can develop better long-term strategies.

The “Always Learning” Mindset

Blais, who famously keeps a running list of things she wants to learn, shared that her current project is training her own personal AI agents to boost productivity. This innate curiosity seems to mirror Adobe’s current trajectory – constantly asking “why” and “what’s next.”

As the creative landscape continues to shift, Blais remains optimistic about the role of technology in enhancing quality of life for workers.

“Quality of life improvements for creators... [like using] AI to automate your layers in Photoshop. Literally, the crowd went wild. Game changer, game changer, game changer for them.”For Adobe, the future of AI isn’t about replacing the artist; it’s about giving them the time and tools to imagine bigger than ever before.