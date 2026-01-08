Smarter, Not Louder: Adobe’s Vision for Personalization at CES 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the conversation at the LA Times Studios and Monks lounge shifted from mere tech specs to the “soul” of branding. Faith Pinnow sat down with Denise Colella, Adobe’s VP of Global Digital Strategy, to discuss how the intersection of data and creativity is redefining the customer journey. For Colella, the era of “loud” marketing is over, replaced by a sophisticated “infinity loop” that marries human emotion with digital precision.

The “Infinity Loop” of Marketing

Adobe occupies a unique space in the industry by owning two critical flywheels: the creative flywheel and the data flywheel. Colella describes their synergy as an infinity loop where data informs creative ideation, which is then measured and optimized to advise the next piece of content.

This holistic view allows businesses to move past “loud” marketing – such as being hammered by the same shoe ad days after making a purchase – and toward sequential storytelling. This smarter approach recognizes where a customer is in their process, offering a thank-you message or a relevant recommendation rather than repetitive noise.

Breaking Down Data Silos

A major hurdle for modern brands is the “siloing” of information. Colella highlighted Adobe’s work with major sports leagues like the MLB and the NFL to bring merchandise, ticketing, and viewership data onto a single plane.

“Historically, data was kept in silos... Now these sports leagues are partnering with us to manage all the data on the same plane, so they get a holistic view of the fans.”This unified data plane allows leagues to treat a fan not just as a ticket-holder, but as a participant whose preferences across different touchpoints are understood and respected.

The Fan as a Participant

One of the most exciting shifts in digital strategy is the transition from spectatorship to participation. Colella noted that the NFL now utilizes over 150 content creators on the field to act as an “image conveyor belt,” processing real-time content for social media.

By using Adobe’s generative AI tools like Firefly, fans can now interact directly with brand assets—such as creating custom NFL helmets – while operating within safe brand guardrails. This “value exchange” is what Colella believes will save suffering brand loyalty.

Key Insights

On the synergy of tech and art: “Media should evoke emotion, right? And data alone will not do that. Creative alone will not do that. Data-advised creative will shepherd everything through the process and elicit emotion, and that creates brand loyalty.”

On the “smart” marketing philosophy: “Sequential messaging and sequential storytelling is so smart... Loud marketing is just hammering with the same message over and over, and there’s no excuse for it.”

On the shift in modern sports: “Fans don’t want to spectate anymore. They want to be part... You are participating now. And that to me is just so much fun.”

As content saturation reaches an all-time high, Colella’s message to businesses is clear: meeting consumers where they are – in the right mood and the right place – is the only way to turn a “goldfish mentality” into a healthy, loyal relationship.