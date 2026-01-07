Beyond Words: Saul Leal’s Mission to Translate the Human Intent

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At the bustling CES 2026 Foundry in Las Vegas, the air hums with many different languages. For Saul Leal, the CEO of OneMeta, this noise isn’t a barrier – it’s the raw material for a more connected world. Sitting down with the LA Times Studios’ Faith Pinnow, Leal shared a vision that stretches far beyond simple speech-to-text. For him, the future isn’t just about translation; it’s about the profound human need for understanding.

The Intent Behind the Idiom

Leal’s journey began in Venezuela, but his perspective was forged through travel to dozens of countries. He quickly realized that while language is a framework, the heart of communication is the intent, thought, and feeling behind the words.

“In reality, translation or interpretation or transcription is a tool; it’s the fundamentals,” Leal explained during the interview. “Where we as a company focus is on understanding what is beyond—what’s the words, what are the intention, what are the thoughts?”

To illustrate the complexity, Leal pointed to cultural nuances. Phrases like “it’s raining cats and dogs” can baffle a literal AI, but OneMeta’s engine is designed to recognize context. By analyzing phonetic sounds and grammatical structures in real-time, the AI can distinguish between a Portuguese speaker from Lisbon and one from Brazil, instantly adapting to local idioms and dialects.

A Bridge Without an App

The magic of OneMeta lies in its accessibility. Unlike traditional tools that require cumbersome software, Leal’s technology integrates directly with global telecommunications carriers.

“There’s no app, no internet. We have connected our technology with pretty much every carrier in the world. I’ll dial a phone number... I’ll talk to you in Spanish, you hear me in English and vice versa.”This seamless connection is already being tested in high-stakes environments, from the United Nations to healthcare and financial sectors where HIPAA compliance and accuracy are paramount.

Building Trust Through Insights

As the world grapples with political and social divides, Leal believes the “North Star” of his company is to eliminate the ego and barriers created by language gaps. By providing simultaneous streaming interpretation, OneMeta allows for a human-level connection that builds trust and accelerates productivity across borders.

“When we get to understanding, we can actually create more trust. And we can accelerate productivity.”However, Leal is clear that AI is a partner, not a cure-all. In a world where data security is a primary concern, OneMeta builds unique models for every transaction to ensure that the insights of a conversation remain private.

“Artificial intelligence is only part of the equation. We have infrastructure, we have security. AI is really not the silver bullet for progress and innovation.”As the interview concluded, the message was clear: In the “Golden Age of Creativity” and technology, the most valuable thing we can build isn’t just a smarter machine – it’s a deeper understanding of each other.