From Wall Street to Trailblazer: Camilla Clarke’s Transatlantic Vision

At the Female Quotient at Davos, Camilla Clarke, CEO and founder of Clarke Capital Advisors (CCA), shared her journey from “bulge bracket” banking to launching her own transatlantic tech investment bank. With 22 years of experience at institutions like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, Clarke is now redefining the boutique banking experience by bridging the gap between Silicon Valley, New York, and Europe.

Breaking the Mold

Clarke’s decision to launch CCA was fueled by a gap in the market. While large institutions cover global territories, boutique firms are often “hyper-local.” Clarke saw an opportunity to provide a nimble, international alternative. Interestingly, the final push came from her own clients—specifically female CEOs—who encouraged her to step away from corporate giants and lead her own firm.

“I wanted to become the role model that I wish I would have had when I entered the industry... I never had early on any M&A or coverage, investment banking, Latina women to look up to,” she said.

The “Angel” Network and the Power of Help

A central theme of Clarke’s philosophy is the importance of mentorship and the courage to ask for support. She credits mentors like Jane Fraser (CEO of Citigroup) and various leaders from the Nordics for providing guidance. She emphasizes that seeking help is a sign of strength and a way to allow others the fulfillment of giving back.

“There’s angels all over the world waiting to be tapped... If you tap on their shoulder and you say, ‘Look, this is what I’m trying to achieve. Do you think you could help me or point me in the right direction?’ You’d be surprised at how many angels there are out there,” Clarke said.

AI as the Great Equalizer

Looking toward the future, Clarke views Artificial Intelligence as a revolutionary tool for entrepreneurship. She notes that starting a firm today requires significantly less capital and human overhead than it did 20 years ago. By using AI as an “enabler,” small teams can achieve the leverage once reserved for massive corporations. “I think AI is a big equalizer... you don’t need a ton of capital to start something, and you don’t need a ton of bodies to start something. You can add bodies, but it’s not a necessary condition to be successful,” said Clarke.

The Human Element in a Tech World

Despite her focus on tech and AI, Clarke remains a staunch advocate for human connection. As a Latina woman, she believes that innate traits—like being organized and prioritizing personal interactions—are essential for successful dealmaking. For Clarke, the spirit of Davos is less about the business deals and more about the “spirit of collaboration” and the realization that we have more in common than what sets us apart.