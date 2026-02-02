Ganesha Rasiah on Inferencing, Infrastructure and the Power Constraint

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At the Female Quotient during Davos 2026, Ganesha Rasiah, SVP and GM of Enterprise AI Platforms at Celestica, discussed the industrialization of AI. As a leader at a global firm responsible for the design and manufacturing of the hardware that powers the digital world, Rasiah provided a grounded perspective on the shift from AI “hype” to the practical “productivity unlock” now taking place in the enterprise.

The Shift from Training to Inferencing

Rasiah noted that while the last few years were defined by massive capital investment in training large language models, 2026 marks a pivot toward inferencing—the phase where models are actually put to work. For Celestica, this transition represents the “great unlock” that will finally drive a return on the billions spent on AI data centers.

“Inferencing is the great unlock. It’s the great productivity unlock that’s going to drive the return on that capital investments that we’ve been being made... so that employees are empowered with AI.”

The “Tire Tread” Analogy: Power as the Final Frontier

One of the most striking insights from the session was Rasiah’s analysis of the constraints facing AI growth. He argued that we have moved past measuring compute in “operations per second” and are now measuring it in units of power. He used a vivid analogy to explain why data center infrastructure is struggling to keep up with model evolution.

“It’s almost like if you want to drive your car from one point to another... here the question is, ‘Do my tires have enough tread to make it from here to there?’ ...Why are we talking about tire treads? Well, because tire treads are the constraining function... Similarly, on the compute side, we’re measuring it in units of power.”In this scenario, “gasoline” is the raw compute capability, but “tire tread” is the electrical power and cooling capacity of the rack. With modern AI racks demanding upwards of 300 kilowatts, power distribution has become the primary bottleneck for enterprise adoption.

Hybrid Multi-Cloud and the Enterprise Buyer

Unlike the “hyperscalers” (like Google or Microsoft) who can co-design custom silicon, the typical enterprise IT buyer needs AI to be “opaque” – meaning it should just work without the user worrying about the underlying hardware. Rasiah emphasized that Celestica is focused on the hybrid multi-cloud world, where sensitive data stays on-premises while leveraging the scale of the cloud for inferencing.

“The last thing you want is your end user thinking about what silicon am I running on? ...I need my agents to work. I need to be to have the super power of AI enabled in my day to day life.”

Sustainability through Optimization

As demand for compute remains “insatiable,” Rasiah predicts a looming collision with practical limits. He believes the next phase of innovation won’t just be about building bigger gasoline tanks (more compute), but about design optimizations at the application and silicon levels to improve the power-to-performance ratio.

