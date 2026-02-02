Art and Science: Michela Ratti on Bridging Heritage with High-Tech

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At the Female Quotient during Davos 2026, Michela Ratti, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Ferragamo, detailed how a century-old luxury maison maintains its soul while embracing the “table stakes” of modern technology. Ratti argues that for Ferragamo, technology isn’t a replacement for craftsmanship but a necessary “leveler” that allows human creativity to reach its full potential.

The “Steve Jobs of Fashion”

Ratti often references the brand’s founder, Salvatore Ferragamo, as the original innovator. With over 400 patents and a background in mathematics and foot anatomy, he pioneered the wedge heel and the cantilevered metal plate. Today, Ratti sees AI and propensity marketing as the modern extension of that same scientific rigor.

“Salvatore Ferragamo had nearly 400 patents... that would have been science and art back in the day in his time. And today that’s provided by technology because there are things like propensity marketing... that geeky math stuff.”

Advertisement

Multimodal Storytelling: From ASMR to TikTok

Ferragamo utilizes a diverse channel strategy tailored to specific audiences:

Long-form Narrative: Cinematic stories focused on heritage and the “movie-like” life of the founder.

Short-form Discovery: Playful behind-the-scenes content on TikTok for younger demographics.

Sensory Digital Campaigns: The “Legends, Reimagined” campaign featured skiing icon Alberto Tomba and utilized ASMR sound to mimic the multi-sensory experience of high-performance footwear.

Democratization through Co-Creation

Ratti highlighted the shift from brands “telling” their story to “co-creating” it with the digital creator economy. Ferragamo has begun experimenting with Google’s Nano Banana, an AI model that allows creators to rapidly iterate on brand campaigns—such as reimagining a holiday campaign—while staying within established brand guardrails.

“I can go to the family and say, ‘Hey, can we get creators to use Nano Banana to see how they would have done our holiday campaign?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, sure, why not?’”

Advertisement

The Indispensable Physical Experience

Despite the digital push, Ratti remains firm that the “bricks and mortar” boutique remains the heart of the brand. She notes that while digital can capture sight and sound, it cannot yet replicate the scent of luxury leather or the tactile sensation of a shoe that takes 160 steps to craft and “molds itself to your feet.”

“Somebody asked me earlier, ‘How can you recreate the scent of a fantastic leather product in the digital?’ And you can’t... The bricks and mortar experience is always going to stay at Ferragamo.”