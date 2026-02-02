Bridging the Gap: Emmett Smith on Human Potential in an AI World

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At Davos 2026, Emmett Smith, Partnership Director at Goodwall, highlighted the critical intersection of technology and social impact. With 15 years of experience in scaling mission-driven organizations, Smith is now focusing on “leveling the playing field” for Gen Z by combining high-tech digital fluency with essential human skills.

Micro-Learning for the Mobile Generation

Goodwall operates as a “skills-based social network,” functioning like a hybrid of TikTok and Duolingo. The platform delivers “nano-learning” through bite-sized, gamified videos and challenges. This mobile-first approach is specifically designed to reach youth in underserved areas and emerging markets, where high-bandwidth internet might be scarce but mobile penetration is high.

“We’re a skills-based app... for youth to upskill and connect to opportunities. We do this through micro-learning and micro-courses, sort of TikTok style courses... This leads to actual opportunities, whether it’s mentorships, job placements or winning devices.”

Advertisement

Scaling Impact through Alliances

A major focus for Goodwall at Davos has been the expansion of the NextGen AI Alliance, a global partnership with Microsoft and HP. This coalition aims to bridge the “AI access gap,” ensuring that young people in regions like Africa, Brazil, and India aren’t left behind by the “Intelligence Age.” The alliance focuses on practical AI fluency—teaching youth not just what AI is, but how to use it to solve local challenges.

“Last year, actually, at Davos, we announced an alliance with Microsoft focused on AI and digital fluency. We’ve scaled that alliance, and now we’re looking to create other alliances and sustainability and agriculture and entrepreneurship.”

The “Human Plus” Advantage

Despite the heavy focus on tech, Smith—who brings a background in coaching—emphasized that “human skills” are the ultimate differentiator in the future workforce. While AI can handle data processing and automation, it cannot replace leadership, adaptability, or confidence. For Smith, the goal of education in 2026 is the “perfect combination” of human judgment plus AI augmentation.

Advertisement

“I love seeing what’s happening with AI... but as someone who comes from a coaching background, I think it’s equally as important for individuals, especially for youth, to have the personal skills like confidence, leadership, adaptability to be successful in the future.”