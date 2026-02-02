Emma Chalwin on IQ + EQ and the “B-to-Human” Revolution

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At the Female Quotient during Davos 2026, Emma Chalwin, CMO of Workday, laid out a provocative vision for the future of work. Amidst a global frenzy of AI implementation, Chalwin argues that the most successful organizations won’t be those with the best technology, but those that use technology to become more “innately human.”

The AI Productivity Paradox

Workday’s recent research, the AI Productivity Matrix and Paradox, revealed a startling trend: 40% of employees are saving significant time using AI, but they are spending those gains manually checking the AI’s work rather than pursuing high-value tasks. Chalwin suggests that the goal of leadership should be to automate “drudgery” so humans can reclaim “soul work.”

From “B2B” to “B2H” (Business to Human)

Chalwin believes the traditional B2B model is broken. In a world of digital noise, authenticity is the only currency that builds trust. She advocates for a B-to-Human approach, emphasizing that tone of voice and vulnerability are more critical now than ever before.

“Fundamentally, people buy from people. Humans buy from humans... The tone of voice that you use, the authenticity is so critical, especially when building trust with your customers and your prospects.”

“Soft Skills” are the New Essential Leadership Skills

Chalwin predicts a massive turnover in leadership—suggesting many of today’s leaders won’t be in their roles within 12 months if they fail to adapt. She argues that traits previously labeled as “soft”—curiosity, courage, and empathy—are now the primary superpowers of the C-suite.

“I q without EQ is a waste of IQ... We have to unlearn the art of perfection, to survive as a leader and thrive as a leader in this new world of work.”

The CMO as Chief Growth Officer

The role of the CMO has transitioned from a support function to a strategic growth driver. By blending the “art” of storytelling with the “science” of predictive data, modern CMOs are now capable of proving the impact of every dollar spent, moving beyond top-of-funnel awareness to full-funnel advocacy and customer retention.

“We’ve kind of moved from what I call Mad Men and Women to Math Men and Women... we really have to have that blend of art and science like we’ve never, never had before.”

