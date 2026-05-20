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Business by LA Times Studios

WOMEN REDEFINING LEADERSHIP

The 2025 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards fireside chat featuring Tina Knowles.

Women Leaders Shine at the 2025 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

Marne Martin and K1 Investment Management at the 2025 Inspirational Women Awards

Photo Gallery: The 2025 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

2025 PANEL CONVERSATIONS

The fifth annual Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards celebrated the women redefining leadership across Los Angeles. This exclusive 2025 event brought together L.A.’s top executives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers for a powerful afternoon and evening of connection, featuring thought-provoking panels and an awards ceremony honoring corporate and nonprofit excellence.

The following honorees, finalists, and nominees were the reason we gathered. Over the last 24 months, they have exemplified true leadership, demonstrating resilience, growth, and wisdom. We congratulate each and every one of them for the impact they’ve made and the inspiration they provide to our entire business community.

RISING STAR

FUTURE SYSTEMS

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HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES

SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES - EXECUTIVE

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES - CEO OR FOUNDER

REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

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CONSUMER GOODS & RETAIL

EDUCATION, NONPROFIT, & GOVERNMENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

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NOMINEES