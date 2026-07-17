Tapcheck

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Recipient of the Larry Wolfen Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, Alex Gostomelsky is the chief financial officer at Tapcheck. Leveraging this record of success, He directs corporate development engagements and capital markets infrastructure to scale the earned wage access platform nationwide. This expertise extends to managing SaaS and fintech investments as the managing partner of Switchboard Ventures to advise early-stage entrepreneurs. Gostomelsky sustains this momentum by capitalizing on his institutional finance background at Citigroup to optimize automated accounting processes for global enterprise clients. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic commitments, serving for six years as a dedicated board member for Ready, Set, Read! to provide bilingual literacy workshops for underserved Los Angeles families. He expanded the financial technology platform’s market footprint to successfully integrate operations across 12,000 employer locations and 200 human resources networks. Gostomelsky solidified the firm’s capital architecture by securing a landmark $225-million financing transaction encompassing a major Series A extension and credit facility.