Founder & Executive Director

Workforce Equity Lab

Founder and Executive Director at Workforce Equity Lab Alexandra Torres Galancid drives economic justice and family-sustaining career access across Los Angeles County. She manages complex public-sector grants and designs specialized workforce readiness programs that tightly align marginalized community needs with modern industrial sector demands. This expertise extends to high-level compliance frameworks where she regularly secures and administers multi-million-dollar funding models to expand inclusive labor opportunities within traditional union sectors. Galancid sustains this momentum by instituting peer support networks, launching robust pre-apprenticeship training sequences and establishing long-term jobsite retention initiatives specifically tailored for women. This leadership trajectory supports widespread systemic policy shifts by directly bridging grassroots community voices with institutional public agencies and regional elected officials. She finalizes these substantial economic equity contributions by utilizing over 35 years of dedicated advocacy experience to navigate comprehensive labor integrations across her notable three-year executive organizational tenure.